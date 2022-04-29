May 7: SCV Jigsaw Puzzle Swap at Valencia Town Center Parking Lot

The Santa Clarita Valley Jigsaw Puzzle Group will hold a puzzle swap/trade/buy/sell event on May 7 10 a.m. to noon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on the Sears side, just off Citrus Street.

The public is invited to attend.

Organizers report that this the third such event and they are hoping for a large turnout.

Display your puzzles out of the trunk of your vehicle, or bring a table or blanket to lay them out.

For information visit the Facebook page SCV Jigsaw trade and buy/sell, a group devoted to SCV residents interesting in buying selling or swapping jigsaw puzzles.

