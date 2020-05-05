May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.

The State Superintendent and California Department of Education (CDE) understand that educators are feeling overwhelmed during this time of distance learning, and this virtual event will be an opportunity to share experiences, resources, and encouragement as schools and families navigate next steps together.

The panel for the new Virtual Support Circle for Educators can be watched on Facebook Live on the California Department of Education (CDE) Facebook page between 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. This event is the first of many planned for educator support, and participants will be announced as they are confirmed.

Virtual Meeting Details:

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Facebook Live

Facebook.com/CAEducation

The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, please visit the California Department of Education’s website.