May 8: API Business Connect Lunch

Get ready for the opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate at the Asian Pacific Islander Business Council Connect Lunch 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, May 8.

The event will be at Holiday Inn Express, 27513 Wayne Mills Place, Valencia, CA 91355 for an afternoon packed with networking, inspiration and a celebration of the incredible contributions made by the Asian and Pacific Islander business community during API Heritage Month.

This event is not just another lunch, it’s a chance to broaden professional networks, forge valuable relationships and be a part of a community that thrives on collaboration and mutual support. Whether a seasoned entrepreneur, a business leader or just looking to make meaningful connections, this gathering will offer the perfect environment for growth and innovation across industries.

Member: $10

Non-Member: $15

Register in advance to secure a spot at https://www.scvchamber.com/events/api-business-connect-lunch.

