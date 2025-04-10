May 8: SNAP Sports Food, Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Salt Creek

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Flags Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor is hiring lifeguards for the 2025 season and will host a hiring event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 12.
|
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration, Thursday, May 1 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Las Originales Bar and Grill.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Sanaya Beauty, Wednesday, April 30 at 4 p.m.
|
The unmistakable sights, sounds and flavors of the Old West are making their way back to William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321 and you do not have to wait long.
|
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 14 for a paws-itively delightful new program, "Paws to Connect: Adults and Animals."
|
Special Needs Athletes and Peers Sports will host its Food and Wine Tasting with Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser and Blues Music event, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
|
College of the Canyons will host Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp, with registration for two sessions now open to boys and girls entering third through eighth grade.
|
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 8-14 to participate in the 2025 COC Summer Volleyball Camp, with two sessions beginning in July.
|
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, April 18, on the topic of "An Innovative California Community for the 21st Century."
|
College of the Canyons women's basketball will host the 2025 Cougar Pride Team Camp June 27-28 at Lee Smelser Court in the Cougar Cage.
|
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 15.
|
1909
- Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story
]
|
In its efforts to prevent distracted driving and save lives on our roads, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding all drivers to stay focused, keep their eyes forward and keep their hands on the wheel.
|
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, April 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at J Blair Group
|
At the direction of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, KH Consulting Group is conducting an independent study to identify strengths and challenges of L.A. County’s current governance model and make recommendations for actionable change.
|
Effective April 2, 2025, The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is proud to announce that Bob Hope Patriotic Hall has been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
|
California State University, Northridge’s top student choreographers and dancers will demonstrate diverse choreographic vision, passionate dancing and powerful performances in “Kinesis: Emerging Choreography,” which will premiere on April 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 24, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
|
WiSH Education Foundation's Over the Edge, the first annual rappelling event to hit the SCV, is waiting for all our adventurous friends to join us by raising funds for our local students through a brand new and exciting opportunity.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is lifting the Ocean Water Advisory due to Fire Impacts from Las Flores State Beach (SMB 1-14) to Santa Monica State Beach (DPH 104 A&B).
|
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present its latest art exhibition, “Saddle Up Santa Clarita,” on view in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall now through May 14.
|
Get ready for a sweet and exciting showdown at the 2nd Annual Donut Day, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps.
|
1937 -
Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story
]
|
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is calling on community members to rally together for the 27th annual Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, on Saturday, May 3, at Central Park.
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will welcome back Western author J.R. Sanders for a free special event 6 p.m. Thursday, April 10 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.