May 8: SNAP Sports Food, Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Salt Creek

Special Needs Athletes and Peers Sports will host its Food and Wine Tasting with Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser and Blues Music event, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8.

Salt Creek Grille is located at 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.

This event is a great way to get to know what SNAP Sports is all about and how it serves the community. All 100% of the proceeds goes to SNAP. This money helps provide safety equipment, ice time, adaptive equipment, banquets, tournaments, travel costs, insurance and so much more.

The Lowdown Knights will be performing Chicago Style Blues music.

Bid on silent auction and raffle items while supporting a worthy cause.

To donate or purchase tickets for the the event visit https://snaphockey.networkforgood.com/events/84468-2025-food-and-wine-tasting-with-salt-creek-grille.

Learn more about SNAP Sports at: www.snaphockey.org.

