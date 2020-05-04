May 8: Wilk to Host Tele-Town Hall for Small Businesses

California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) will host a tele-town hall focused on support for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis on Friday, May 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The goal of this telephone town hall is to allow the business community to hear from experts about the rights and resources available to our small businesses and have their questions answered.
Participating experts are:
* Ricardo Lara, State of California Insurance Commissioner;
* Catherine Grooms, Director Small Business Development Center, College of the Canyons;
* Ben Raju, Deputy District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration Los Angeles Office.
Questions must be emailed in advance to crb@insurance.ca.gov and received no later than 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6. Please include “Questions for Senator Wilk’s Tele-Town Hall” in the subject line.
For additional information contact Eileen Ricker at eileen.ricker@sen.ca.gov.
Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
1 Comment
What dumb bell(s) at SCVNews wrote this byline?
When you attempt to “please click here” – nothing happens…just crickets!
Probably an oversight…but nonetheless when local businesses could use the opportunity to ask questions now more than ever you would think the link would work.
My question for the bureaucrats – What date are business taxes and fees being reduced – and by how much?
SO_CAL_RETAIL_SLUT