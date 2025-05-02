May 9-18: Eclipse Theater Presents ‘Show Must Go On’ at The MAIN

Eclipse Theatre L.A. will present its latest production, “The Show Must Go On!”, an original comedy by Nancy Lantis, at The MAIN (24266 Main Street, Newhall) Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18.

In “The Show Must Go On!”, legendary stage diva Gloria Grant finds herself in hot water as television fever sweeps the nation and her beloved theater is on the brink of closure. With just one week to vacate, Gloria, her assistant, Annabelle and burlesque bestie, Lily Blooms, turn to an unlikely source for help: Big Tony, a smitten mob boss with a soft spot for show tunes, and his tough-talking henchman, who may or may not be learning English.

The cast includes Nancy Lantis, Tyler Joy, Chris Loprete, Jeni Seidler-Wilson, Christopher Flowers, Peter Schiavelli and Aidan Frame.

Please note: this production includes a simulated gunshot sound effect.

Tickets are available for performances at The MAIN for the weekends of Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 11 and Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18.

A portion of the proceeds from this production will benefit the Include Everyone Project, a local organization dedicated to providing inclusive creative spaces that embrace individuals with disabilities. Learn more at iepscv.org.

To learn more about “The Show Must Go On!” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...