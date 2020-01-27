May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic

Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
The tournament will conclude with an awards reception and live and silent auctions. This signature event raised more than $336,000 in 2019 for and the hospital Foundation is looking forward to another successful tournament this year.
“I am so proud to co-chair the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic with Patrick Raach again,” said Bud Lawrence, M.D., Director of Emergency Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “This tournament is one of the most exciting, fun-filled charity golf tournaments in southern California. And as the Medical Director for Emergency Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, I can also tell you how crucial this event is in raising funds for critical, life-saving care in our ER.”
Sponsorships are now available and will sell out fast.
About Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms.
Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center.
Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91355-2083. For more information about the hospital, visit henrymayo.com or call 661-200-2000.
