May 9: City Seeks Volunteers for Disaster Simulation Drill

The city of Santa Clarita’s Community Emergency Response Team Program is looking for volunteers to act as injured survivors for the Disaster Simulation drill on Friday, May 9, from 6–9 p.m.

The drill will be held at the Santa Clarita Activities Center, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Volunteers will act as injured survivors to simulate a “real-world” disaster scenario. This drill is the final skills assessment for the city of Santa Clarita CERT Program, where class participants will demonstrate the response skills they have learned.

This drill will take place indoors and outdoors, regardless of weather conditions.

Volunteers will be expected to wear closed-toe shoes.

Please let organizers know if you have any physical limitations prior to the start of the session.

Age: 7 and older. A parent/guardian must accompany minors (age 17 and under) for the duration of the session.

Volunteers must register to particpate in this activity.

For more information or to register, please visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13267.

