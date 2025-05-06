May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate

Ready for a shamrockin’ good time? Come to “Celebrate” on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the ‘Canyon Country Community Center and dive into Irish fun with food, drinks and festive activities such as castle building, shamrock ornaments and more.

A unique cultural experience, “Celebrate” brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday through September.

Join the fun each month and explore a new culture through music, dance, food, crafts and more.

May 9: Ireland

June 13: New Zealand

July 11: Colombia

August 8: Italy

September 12: Thailand

Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Visit https://santaclarita.gov/canyon-country-community-center/.

