May 9: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Ireland

Racquel Wilder Realty and Stress Free Mortgage will sponsor a free "May the Fourth Be With You" paper shredding community event, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, May 4 at the Congregation Beth Shalom parking lot.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced its second annual "Bringing it Home" fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d'oeuvres event hosted by Salt Creek Grille will be held Thursday, June 5, 6-8 p.m.
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an events series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. The May Celebrate event will feature the country of Ireland.
College of the Canyons baseball took the opener of its three-game series vs. West L.A. College on Tuesday, April 22 behind a lineup that notched 13 hits in a dominant 15-2 road victory.
College of the Canyons men's golf cruised to its fifth straight conference victory while seeing all five scoring players finish in the top six of the individual standings during its strong showing at Soule Park Golf Course on Monday, April 21.
The Sombrero Marathon will be held Sunday, May 4 beginning at 7 a.m at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Parks California has announced the launch of a $5 million fundraising effort in support of California State Parks to reimagine, restore and reopen state parks affected by the January 2025 Los Angeles firestorm.
The California Senate Public Safety Committee approved Senate Bill 571, authored by Senator Suzette Valladares (R–Santa Clarita), that would increase California’s criminal penalties for perpetrators seeking to take advantage of victims during a state of emergency.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, April 29, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
1962
- SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story
]
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of The Mad Hatter's Ball on Oct. 24.
The Music Center has announced 14 rising stars from across Southern California as the Grand Prize winners in its 37th Annual Spotlight program. Elina Ghosh, 15, a 10th-grade student from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch has been named a Grand Prize winner in Non-Classical Voice.
With housing costs taking up as much as 50% of the median income in some states, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Housing to highlight where owning a home is unaffordable for the average person.
In response to the growing public health emergency at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill fire, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), and 30 members of the State Legislature sent a formal letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, April 23, requesting immediate support for residents impacted by toxic emissions from the landfill.
1986
- COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 40th Annual All Schools Dance will be held Friday, May 2, 7:30-11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The William S Hart Pony Baseball Complex will be the site of a fun, nostalgic and free photo shoot on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Local high school baseball players from the graduating class of 2025 are encouraged to attend in their high school home uniforms and pose for group photos.
The Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students is accepting applications for summer 2025. The five-week program, divided into different weekly themes, gives elementary students in grades one through five, an opportunity to be in a creative learning environment
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 21 to Saturday, April 26.
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's volleyball team will be the No. 1 seed at the NAIA National Championships. The competition will run April 29 to May 3 at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Time is running out for tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Ticketing will be closing April 24 for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Gala Event, which will be held on Friday, May 2. Seating is limited and tickets have sold out for the last two years, so buy now to guarantee your seat at the table.
College of the Canyons track and field compiled some early points and saw a slew of strong performances during the opening meet of the two-day Western State Conference Prelims & Championships, hosted by Ventura College April 18.
1974
- Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story
]
