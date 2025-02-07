May 9: Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates ‘Cheers to 30 Years’

Single Mothers Outreach has announced the gala celebration, “Cheers to 30 Years” will be an anniversary party held 7 p.m. Friday, May 9 at Sand Canyon Country Club.

The Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit recently celebrated their move to newer, larger facilities in Valencia, a space that will enable the organization to expand vital services to the single parent family community.

Now, with 30 years experience serving single parents in the SCV the nonprofit looks forward to providing new and enhanced programs and an expansion of its local reach.

The Cheers to 30 Years Anniversary party will include a look back by honoring former participants of the Empowering Hearts program and a view ahead at the changes the charity has planned.

The event promises a party-like atmosphere, with heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, musical entertainment and dancing, leading off with a champagne reception backed by live jazz and photo opportunities. In addition, guests will be treated to an optional tequila tasting and close-up magic.

Single Mothers Outreach is currently seeking benevolent community members/companies wishing to sponsor the event.

Donors and sponsors will have a variety of levels with which to support and honor the nonprofit’s 30 years.

In addition, interesting items of value are being sought for the Silent and Live Auctions as well.

Please email Tara.White@VanceWealth.com for information on how to sponsor or donate.

Tickets are $150 each, full tables available for reservation.

Proceeds from Single Mothers Outreach’s anniversary event allow single-parent families to continue benefiting from resources and services such as therapy, food, clothing, life-skills and money management classes and more.

Visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org/cheers to purchase tickets or sponsorships.

Cheers to 30 Years! is Single Mothers Outreach primary 2025 fundraising event. All donations go to further Single Mothers Outreach’s mission of empowering single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so that families can become self-sustaining and thrive.

Single Mothers Outreach is a 501(c)3, tad ID #95-4646004. For help or to donate, Visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org.

