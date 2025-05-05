May 9: Sprouts Farmers Market Opens New Store in Canyon Country

Sprouts Farmers Market, recently named Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year, will open a new store in Canyon County on Friday, May 9.

This opening marks the 150th Sprouts store in California. Sprouting adjacent to the Sand Canyon Plaza at 16450 Village Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, the store will be open to customers on Friday, May 9 at 7 a.m.

The store, located at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road, will hold a grand opening ribbon cutting at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, May 9.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony the first 200 customers will receive a free reusable bag filled with samples once the store opens. There will also be products to taste in store while shopping Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, May 9 the first 400 customers will receive a free long-stemmed rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral.

Out front for the first three days there will be a pop-up party in the front which will include samples, The Great Scale Showdown contest and a scavenger hunt.

Shoppers can receive 20% off purchases over the grand opening weekend when texting CANYON to 777-688 and scanning the app account barcode at checkout.

Limit one redemption per Sprouts account per day, $20 max.

Shoppers can also view Sprouts’ weekly ad and save with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month on the app.

Customers will also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Sunday, May 11 when signing up via this store page on Sprouts’ website.

For more information and to sign up to win the pre-opening gift card, visit sprouts.com/canyon.

