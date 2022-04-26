May 9: Supervisors Recognize Women of the Year

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors along with the Commission for Women will hold its 37th Annual Women of the Year Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Monday, May 9, 2022.

This year, 12 exceptional women will be recognized at the themed event “A Time of Reverence, Hope and Action” to be held at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles in Downtown Los Angeles. Registration and check-in will open at 10:30 a.m. and the event will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m.

The following women are saluted for their work to bring about social and economic change:

District Awardees

First District: Rosa Soto, Director, The Wellness Center Los Angeles

Second District: Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Founder, Blackbird Collective

Third District: Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, President and CEO, LA Family Housing

Fourth District: Cristina Lujan, Community Advocate

Fifth District: Beatriz Porto, Vice President and Director of Community Relations, Porto’s Bakery and Café

Community-At-Large Awardees

President’s Award: Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., MPH, MEd, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Arts/Media: Lourdes I. Ramos-Rivas, Ph.D., President and CEO, Museum of Latin American Art

Business/Labor: Cynthia McClain-Hill, Managing Director at Strategic Counsel, PLC

Education: Cindy Wu, President, Los Angeles County School Trustees Association

Health: Kellie Todd Griffin, Senior Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, California Health Medical Reserve Corps

Law/Public Safety: Kelli Dillon, Founder and Executive Director, Back to the Basics, Community Empowerment Organization

Veteran: Lauren Trosclair Duncan, Center Director, Bob Hope United Service Organizations

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be used to provide education scholarships for young at-risk women.

To purchase tickets or a table, or to become a sponsor visit Women of the Year.

The public is welcome to join us to show their appreciation for these exceptional women.

For more information on how to become a sponsor or if you have questions about this event, contact Commission Staff at laccw@bos.lacounty.gov or call (213) 974-1431.

The event will be held at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles in downtown Los Angeles 711 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, CA 90017.

