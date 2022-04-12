May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic

Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.

All proceeds raised at the event benefit Emergency Services at Henry Mayo. The Emergency Department is the “front door”, as it is open 24/7 and always ready to serve the community. Dedicated teams of doctors and nurses work tirelessly to protect and provide life-saving treatments to patients experiencing some of the most difficult health issues. The funding received from the tournament is critical to sustain and enhance emergency services.

Recently, the hospital opened a new helipad, located on top of the patient tower, providing a more direct route to the Emergency Room. This upgraded feature will save valuable time when caring for some of the most seriously injured trauma patients.

For Joe Caso, owner of Frontier Toyota, this year marks his 26th year of supporting Henry Mayo.

“I’m honored to have supported the golf tournament since 1996, as I have a lot of respect for the dedication of Henry Mayo’s ER staff,” said Caso. “These professionals including physicians, nurses and all the clinicians are special human beings and are integral to the Emergency Department’s life-saving services benefiting our entire community.”

One way to support Emergency Services is to buy a golf ball for the Helicopter Ball Drop. This is the most exciting contest that takes place during the Golf Classic. You can watch as Wayne Spears flies his helicopter over the greens at The Oaks Club and drops 1,800 golf balls towards a target hole, where one lucky person can win a grand prize of $50,000.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation would like to invite everyone age 18 and older to participate and support this year’s efforts by purchasing a golf ball. There will only be 1,800 golf balls sold at $20 per ball. The big drop will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at The Oaks Club at Valencia. For more details click here or call (661)200-1200.

There are also a limited number of golf spots or sponsorships still available. For more information visit Henry Mayo Drive Safe Golf Classic.

