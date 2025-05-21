May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources

|
1978
- St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story
]
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.
After the Eaton and Palisades fires, many people were left without homes, jobs and resources. The results of how families and communities were impacted may have come from a lack of accessibility to information and services including educating residents on strategies for handling unexpected situations.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
Los Angeles County’s Chief Sustainability Office and local nonprofit intermediary Community Partners have announced a second tranche of $10 million in community grants to alleviate food insecurity and build a more resilient food system across the region.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 "Celebrating Graduates" Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons women's tennis student-athletes Baylee Renfro and Leilani Figalan were both recognized with Honorable Mention selections as part of the 2025 All-Western State Conference team.
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars' track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.
Fifty nine spring student athletes from The Master's University have been listed as Scholar Athletes by the NAIA.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo camped outside this past weekend for 24 hours next to the 90-acre underground fire at Chiquita Canyon Landfill to shine a light on the ongoing public health impacts harming families across Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 21, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
1946
- Cher, onetime Placerita Canyon property owner and great-granddaughter of Placerita homesteader Frank Walker, born in El Centro, Calif. [story
]
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 21-22.
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to help shape the next decade of arts in the community.
Santa Clarita Valley Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has announced that the 2025 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Jade Meichtry.
Online registration will begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department featured in the summer edition of the Santa Clarita "Seasons" magazine.
