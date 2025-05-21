May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources

May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.

When Dorothy turned 70, she didn’t slow down. She launched a small business, started mentoring young entrepreneurs and signed up for a dance class. For her, getting older didn’t mean slowing down. It meant stepping into a new chapter, full of purpose.

Dorothy is one of millions of older Americans who have flipped the script on aging.

Older Americans Month is more than a recognition, it’s a call to action. This year’s theme, Flip the Script on Aging, encourages everyone to challenge stereotypes about getting older. When we shift toward a more accurate, positive view of aging, we open the door to more inclusive, age-friendly communities.

Learn more about resources for older adults in L.A. County here.

