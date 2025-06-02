Mayor Bill Miranda | Dance Into Summer at SENSE Block Party

As summer approaches, you are invited to enjoy the warm weather and great energy at the SENSES Block Party on Main Street. This stimulating event series is held every third Thursday of the month, continuing through September. Each SENSES brings a unique, all-encompassing theme to Old Town Newhall with live entertainment, delicious food and experiences that stimulate all the senses. This hometown favorite event is the perfect opportunity to unwind and connect with our community.

The next SENSES Block Party on Thursday, June 19, invites you and a special partner to enjoy the perfect “Date Night.” This event is not only perfect for couples, but friends, family or anyone in the mood for an evening out in the City while enjoying some of those classic first-date activities. There is something for everyone to love. Expect a night full of entertainment with interactive games that channel your competitive side. Challenge your date to a round of miniature golf and then quench your thirst at the on-street bar that will be serving up craft cocktails and refreshing drinks. As live music sets the tone, end the night on a perfect note with a slow dance under the stars.

Even more exciting themes are on the way! Get ready to unleash your inner sports fan at Fandomania on July 17, soak up tropical vibes at Caribbean Nights on Aug. 21 and raise a stein and get ready to polka at Oktoberfest on Sept. 18.

For more information about SENSES Block Party, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov. I’ll see you on Main Street.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

