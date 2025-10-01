Bill Miranda | Welcome Back to Old Orchard Park

|
|
|
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always take extra precautions to help protect pedestrians.
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to present its first-ever Wellness Expo, a dynamic, community-centered celebration of health, wellness, and connection.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated a new study published by the Learning Policy Institute on Sept. 16, 2025, that shows the strongly positive impact of California’s community schools initiative.
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is encouraging local businesses to create opportunities through inclusive internships.
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will host its annual “Cash for College” workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
When you think about the heart of a neighborhood, you often think about its park, the place where kids grow up playing, where families gather for celebrations and where memories are made.
The Department of Motor Vehicles today announced a new look for California driver’s licenses and identification cards that feature the unique beauty of the state’s landscape, advanced security measures and updated technology.
California Credit Union has announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members whose pay has been affected by the current government shutdown. Programs include:
California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus, its academic programs and student support services.
In a decisive move to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a comprehensive motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath to implement key recommendations from the McChrystal Group’s independent After-Action Report on the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Wendy Brill-Wynkoop, chair of the College of the Canyons photography department, has been named a 2026 National Education Association Foundation Global Learning Fellowship Traveler’s Award recipient for California, joining a distinguished cohort of just 48 educators nationwide.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are seeking assistance in locating critical missing juvenile Jaxton Donnelly.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2 to receive an update on recent Open Space land acquisitions.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of University of Southern California breast surgical oncologist Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, has been appointed to the American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable Steering Committee.
James "Jim" Tanner, 90, the former Principal of Placerita Junior High School in Newhall, died on Aug. 14. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Hart High School Auditorium with a reception following the celebration at Tanner Hall on the campus of Placerita Junior High School.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "QuickBooks Online Bootcamp," on Thursday, Oct. 9 from 7:30-9 p.m.
Zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) made up nearly 23 percent of new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales in California in 2024. This is more than double the state’s target and the highest total of ZEV sales ever reported.
College of the Canyons cross country competed at an out-of-state meet for the first time in program history, with the Cougars' men's team running to victory and the women's squad placing runner-up at the College of Southern Nevada Tri-State meet on Friday, Sept. 26.
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
Cirque Italia will present "Paranormal Cirque," its mature show, a combination of theater, circus and cabaret at Valencia Town Center, Friday-Monday, Oct. 31- Nov. 3.
Except for a couple local teams, and the occasional breakthrough, this football season is a bit less “victorious” than we are used to in the Santa Clarita Valley. Valencia and Hart should be feeling proud and Canyon got its first "W" last week, but we hope for more.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, will host an evening of Broadway tunes, "A Grand Night for Singing," to raise funds for the Master Chorale’s operating budget.
For the fifth year in a row, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department has received the 2025 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
