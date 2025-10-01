Bill Miranda | Welcome Back to Old Orchard Park

When you think about the heart of a neighborhood, you often think about its park, the place where kids grow up playing, where families gather for celebrations and where memories are made.

One of our communities’ oldest parks, Old Orchard Park, was already a popular gathering space before the city of Santa Clarita incorporated back in 1987.

Now the site has been enhanced, updated and will be reopened for the public to enjoy once again. The upgrades truly reimagined what a neighborhood park can be. The playground has been redesigned from the ground up — complete with a faux rock wall, rope ladder, turf-covered mound and slides, all beneath a new shade structure so children can play year-round in comfort. An ADA-compliant restroom building ensures that the park is accessible to all.

Sports lovers will also find plenty to celebrate. A newly striped basketball court now doubles as pickleball courts, giving residents a chance to experience one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. We’ve also added a brand-new multi-sport court, perfect for futsal, basketball and more.

Adding to the experience is a powerful new piece of public art — The Dreams of the Golden Oak by Gail Christofferson. This glowing glass mosaic pays tribute to Santa Clarita’s history, from the discovery of gold in 1842 to the beauty of our oak trees, while offering visitors a quiet space to sit and reflect.

Old Orchard Park has always been a cornerstone of our community. With these upgrades, it will continue to be a place where families, friends and neighbors come together for generations to come. I encourage you to come check out the new amenities, explore the art and create new memories in this beloved park.

Like this: Like Loading...