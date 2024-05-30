header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 30
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
| Thursday, May 30, 2024

cameron smythEnjoy the Warm Summer Nights at SENSES and Celebrate!

School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights. With June right around the corner, get ready to join your friends and family for two of the City’s most popular outdoor events. We are in the middle of the line-up for both the Celebrate series at the Canyon Country Community Center and the lively SENSES Block Parties that take over Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

You don’t need to take a 16-hour flight across the Atlantic Ocean to travel to the Scandinavian nation that’s known for its legendary Vikings. Instead, head on over to the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway) on Friday, June 14, where from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Celebrate event series will be showcasing an evening of Swedish festivities. Have you ever tried Kubb, a lawn game where the objective is to knock over wooden blocks by throwing wooden batons at them? Neither have I, but there’s a first time for everything! This is what Celebrate is all about – experiencing new cultures, customs, trying new foods, sports and other learning opportunities. In addition to participating in a Kubb tournament with your friends and family, there will be a wide range of activities and experiences for attendees to look forward to as we celebrate Sweden. Unleash your creativity at the arts and crafts station and make flower crowns, Viking helmets and Dala Horses. Sit back and take in the warm evening air or dance along to live music from Andrea Hoag, a Grammy-nominated performer of Scandinavian traditional music. If you work up an appetite, grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site food trucks or look out for the free samples of Swedish meatballs and pastries.

The following week, on Thursday, June 20, it is only fitting to throw a Summer Solstice SENSES Block Party, on not only the longest day of the year, but the official start of summer. To revel in the fact that the summer season has begun, head over to Old Town Newhall, where from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street will be transformed into the ultimate Summer Solstice celebration. Did you know that cultures around the world have celebrated the solstice for thousands of years? It has been marked by festivals and rituals, emphasizing themes of growth, renewal and fertility.

From the instant you walk onto Main Street, the vibes of summer will start to take over. Fairy street performers will be roaming the event, and if you forget your flowery headdress, don’t worry, you can make one at the arts and crafts booth! Grab a beverage from the on-street bar and raise a glass to the Black Stripes, as they take the stage and perform alternative and dance cover songs that will get everyone singing and dancing along. Whether you’re craving savory or sweet, you have your pick from one of the food trucks on site. As you walk up and down Main Street with your friends and family, try your hand at one of the many fun activities and make it a solstice to remember on the longest day of the year!

There is so much to enjoy in our City during the summer. In addition to Celebrate and SENSES, the hometown favorite Concerts in the Park returns in July! These community events are one of the many factors that make our City the ideal place to enjoy summertime. For more information about these two popular event series, visit SantaClarita.gov/Celebrate and SantaClarita.gov/SENSES.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
Thursday, May 30, 2024
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program

Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program
Monday, May 27, 2024
As the summer approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library offers our community the opportunity to embrace the power of reading.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, May 24, 2024
After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Throughout American history, few occasions resonate with as much solemnity and reverence as Memorial Day. Originating in May of 1868, to commemorate the losses in the Civil War, this revered day serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women in defense of our freedom and democracy.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community

Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Monday, May 20, 2024
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!

Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
Thursday, May 16, 2024
April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots for an evening of fundraising at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Hoedown For Hope.
June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
All Lanes Closed on Portion of Copper Hill Drive 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Thru June 1
The city of Santa Clarita advises motorists that now through Saturday June 1, there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
All Lanes Closed on Portion of Copper Hill Drive 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Thru June 1
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
From June 1–8, a consortium of some of Los Angeles County’s most prominent opera companies, including Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley, along with OPERA America, presents OperaFest LA, a week-long performance festival running concurrently with the 2024 Opera Conference and World Opera Forum in downtown Los Angeles.
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Michael Lennig reminds drivers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was unanimously approved on the Senate floor last week.
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist Harry Gamboa Jr.
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
The Small Business Council of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Digital Tools and Transformation for Small Business" on Thursday, June 13, 4-5:30 p.m.
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
June 19: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at BBSI
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its June After Hours Business Mixer on Wednesday, June 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at BBSI, 25124 Springfield Court Suite 150, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 19: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at BBSI
May 30: Sheriff’s Search, Rescue Team Fundraiser at Mendocino Farms
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Search and Rescue Team will benefit from a fundraiser to be held Thursday, May 30 at Mendocino Farms from 2-9 p.m.
May 30: Sheriff’s Search, Rescue Team Fundraiser at Mendocino Farms
May 29-31: Traffic Alert for Sand Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Santa Clarita Valley residents to expect temporary traffic delays on Sand Canyon Road near Condor Ridge Road beginning Wednesday, May 29.
May 29-31: Traffic Alert for Sand Canyon Road
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
TMU Communications Professor Retiring After ‘A Marvelous 40 Years’
Several months ago, a student paused before class to ask Julie Larson, Ph.D., how she was feeling about her upcoming retirement. She laughed.
TMU Communications Professor Retiring After ‘A Marvelous 40 Years’
Pouliot Comes Up Short in Quest for Third National Title
MARION, Ind. -- Caleb Pouliot came less than two inches from claiming his third national title in two years on the final day of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field National Championships in Marion, Ind.
Pouliot Comes Up Short in Quest for Third National Title
Award-Winning Documentary by TMU Alumni Now on YouTube
The award-winning documentary “SPELLERS,” the crew of which included alumni of The Master’s University and a TMU faculty member, is now available to watch for free on YouTube.
Award-Winning Documentary by TMU Alumni Now on YouTube
SCVNews.com