August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
Mayor Smyth’s August Message: Help Prevent Dangerous Brushfires
Monday, Aug 3, 2020

august message - Cameron Smyth

In his August message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth urges residents to prepare for and help prevent dangerous brushfires.

If you’ve lived in Santa Clarita for more than five years the chances are pretty good that at one point or another – you know someone, or you yourself have been forced to evacuate because of a brush fire.

The last few years have seen extremely dangerous wildfires such as the Sand Fire, Rye Fire, Tick Fire and most recently, the Soledad Fire, the Castaic Fire and the Post Fire.

Let these fires serve as a reminder to update your emergency kit and review your evacuation plan. If you need help getting started, please review the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s “Ready, Set, Go!” safety plan at fire.lacounty.gov/rsg. This site goes over the basics of how to be prepared for wildfires.

Be “Ready” for a fire by creating and maintaining defensible space around your home. Get ”Set” by preparing your family and home for the possibility of evacuation with a list of things to take and what emergency supplies you should have on hand. Then “Go,” grab the things you need and get to safety.

august message

By leaving immediately when evacuations are ordered you have the best chance of surviving a wildfire and ensuring that the roads in your neighborhood are free of congestion so firefighters can get in and do their job.

You can further help out our brave men and women of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, by doing your part to ensure a fire never gets sparked.

Do not light a campfire or bonfire, except in designated areas cleared of vegetation and ringed by stones, don’t throw cigarettes out the car window, never use fireworks (they are all illegal in Santa Clarita) and be cautious with yard maintenance tools that can throw sparks or overheat.

The best time to work in the yard or do landscaping is in the early morning when vegetation is still moist.

Our beautiful city is surrounded by expanses of natural open space that turn golden and dry during these hot summer months. Make sure you follow these tips to keep our environment and our neighborhoods, safe from brush fires, and as always, we thank our firefighters for their dedication to protecting our community.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.
