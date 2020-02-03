Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’

The month of February is marked with valentines, candy hearts and celebrations of love. Here in Santa Clarita, our hearts are still healing from the events of November 14, 2019.

The shooting at Saugus High School affected all members of our community in one way or another. The way we grieve, process and move on is different for all of us. The level of trauma is different for all of us.

The families and friends of Gracie and Dominic will always have an empty space in their hearts for the loved ones that were stolen from them. We, as a community, will continue to wrap our arms around them and all the others who are hurting.

I urge anyone – alumni, teachers, students, parents and all residents to take the time you personally need to cope with and heal from the tragedy. Please use the resources available to you. You can visit SaugusStrong.org for more information.

William S. Hart Union High School District Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman recently sent out a note to parents sharing information on the recovery process. The district has engaged Dr. David Schonfeld, the Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at USC.

According to the letter from Kuhlman, Dr. Schonfeld describes recovery as the process of helping traumatized students return to a baseline quality of life. He says that with victims of trauma, many are surprised to experience a season of heightened kindness and empathy while on the road to recovery. They marvel at the special ways people reach out to support one another with genuine love and compassion during their time of need. He said that the communities that recognize this experience – and those that commit to building upon it – are the ones that recover the fastest.

I encourage each of you to take the time this month to spread kindness and love. Smile at a stranger, hold a door open, check-in on a neighbor, have a heart-to-heart with your children and continue to demonstrate the strength and resilience that our City was built upon.

Mayor Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.