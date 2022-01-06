Mayor to Discuss 2022 Plans at VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series

Valley Industry Association salutes the city of Santa Clarita for its continued strong, active support. As we move into 2022, the City Council and staff continue to work hard for the businesses and residents of Santa Clarita.

Join VIA virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., to hear some updates from Santa Clarita’s newly installed Mayor, Laurene Weste, along with her plans and vision for 2022.

VIA Members: $20.00

Non-Members: $25.00

Register [here] now.

Weste is a past Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year who is a local business owner and property manager in the City of Santa Clarita.

She has served on the city of Santa Clarita City Council since 1998, and is currently serving her

6th term as Mayor. She has helped to write and pass numerous pieces of legislation, testifying before several state and federal committees.

Prior to her election to the City Council, Weste served on the Parks and Recreation Commission for the city of Santa Clarita.

Weste spearheaded the formation of the Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District in 2007 which has grown to over 11,000 acres of open space in and around the Santa Clarita Valley. She was also founder and chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Trails which now boasts over 100 miles of open trails and she has served on the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Advisory Board.

She is currently president of the Friends of Hart Park and a lifetime member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, of which she is a Board of Director.

Her love of animals and tenure on the board of the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, has helped her become an animal rescue to many cats, dogs and equines.

Weste also serves as a Board Member on the Los Angeles County Sanitation District where she has worked extensively with ultraviolet for Sanitation District projects.

