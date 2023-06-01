Mayor’s Monthly Message | ‘Find Your Voice’ with Summer Reading Program

Get Ready to Find Your Voice with the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

Have you heard of the summer slide? I am not talking about the slide at your favorite neighborhood park or even the totally awesome waterslide at the Aquatic Center, but instead the decline in reading ability and other academic skills that can occur over the summer months when students aren’t in class.

Fortunately, the Santa Clarita Public Library has a fun and engaging way to avoid the summer slide – the annual Summer Reading Program! This year’s theme is a call to action, encouraging participants to “Find Your Voice” by reading books that involve history, social justice, science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Not only does this theme allow readers to explore different types of novels, but also helps us learn how to use our voices to share stories, express ourselves and even spark positive change in the world.

From June 12-July 29, the Santa Clarita Public Library will have programming available at each library branch, focusing on activities and crafts for our toddlers, children, teens, adults and seniors. Make sure you log every book you read for a chance to win amazing prizes. One of the programs I know my kids will enjoy is the Check it OUT-side events. These will be held at City parks every Thursday morning, giving you an opportunity to get your little ones out of the house, enjoying Storytimes, games, giant bubbles, songs, special guests and much more!

There are also events for teens including crafts and drum circles, while adults will get to play Disc Golf and even design their own mugs using the Cricut machine! Registration is easy, visit SantaClaritaReads.com and sign-up your whole family to be part of Find Your Voice. I look forward to seeing you at the Library this summer.

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

