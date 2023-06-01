Mayor’s Monthly Message | ‘Find Your Voice’ with Summer Reading Program

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
|
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments
|
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
|
Beginning Saturday, June 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays.
|
For 25 years, one of the biggest hurdles standing between Daniel Andrade and a college degree was his math anxiety.
|
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
|
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña.
|
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
|
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
|
CSUN's David Phillips, Jr. and Brianna Kelpis have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track and Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Outlook 2023 announced Jack Uldrich will be the keynote speaker for this year's event.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
|
On the first day of the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester, Laura Llamas was virtually attending her civil litigation class via Zoom along with her classmates.
|
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
|
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
|
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday the Senate approved his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety.
|
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
|
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
|
College of the Canyons standout forward Rebekah Brooks will be transferring to San Diego State University to continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division I level as an Aztec.
|
Santa Clarita residents can learn hands-only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5.
|
Nine years ago, Cinthia Zelaya immigrated to the United States from Honduras with the goal to continue her education in her newly adopted country.
|
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.