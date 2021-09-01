Mayor’s Monthly Message For September

It’s Good to be Green

You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita. In addition to the thousands of acres of preserved open space that surround our City, we also enjoy 35 picturesque parks, more than a hundred miles of off-street trails and one of the last naturally flowing river systems in Southern California. All of these natural amenities contribute to the high-quality of life we enjoy in Santa Clarita – providing opportunities to be active, fresh air and the well-being benefits of a natural environment, and we don’t take these for granted. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita has always actively worked to protect and sustain our community. Did you know that the very first City ordinance protects our majestic oak trees? The City also regularly hosts recycling events and the popular River Rally clean up event.

Green Santa Clarita is the arm of the City that oversees everything clean and green – and they just launched a new website to make it easier for you to reduce, reuse and recycle. Log on to GreenSantaClarita.com and you will find tips on how to recycle right (and become a Recycle Hero), when the next Household Hazardous Waste Round up is scheduled, where to charge your electric vehicle, how to reduce water use, prevent pesticide pollution and so much more.

