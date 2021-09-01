Mayor’s Monthly Message For September

You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita. In addition to the thousands of acres of preserved open space that surround our City, we also enjoy 35 picturesque parks, more than a hundred miles of off-street trails and one of the last naturally flowing river systems in Southern California. All of these natural amenities contribute to the high-quality of life we enjoy in Santa Clarita – providing opportunities to be active, fresh air and the well-being benefits of a natural environment, and we don’t take these for granted. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita has always actively worked to protect and sustain our community. Did you know that the very first City ordinance protects our majestic oak trees? The City also regularly hosts recycling events and the popular River Rally clean up event.
Green Santa Clarita is the arm of the City that oversees everything clean and green – and they just launched a new website to make it easier for you to reduce, reuse and recycle. Log on to GreenSantaClarita.com and you will find tips on how to recycle right (and become a Recycle Hero), when the next Household Hazardous Waste Round up is scheduled, where to charge your electric vehicle, how to reduce water use, prevent pesticide pollution and so much more.
In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.
A 37-home single-family residential development planned for Stevenson Ranch received its final approval Tuesday when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny an appeal that sought to overturn the project’s approval by the Regional Planning Commission in May.
As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.
In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.
To better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of all National Forests in California beginning Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.