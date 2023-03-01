Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival

By Jason Gibbs

For a child with autism or other special needs, taking part in community events can be stressful and overwhelming.

All the noise, new faces, sights, smells and lights can make it difficult for them to cope and be comfortable enough to have fun. This is why I am so proud that the city is hosting the second annual Free To Be Me Festival on March 11, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

This free event celebrates our special needs community and their families through a series of inclusive and adaptive activities. Best of all, the whole set up and all the experiences were designed to be sensory friendly, in a safe space for all guests to enjoy.

The event will be held outside, on the expansive lawn at the Community Center. Guests can request headphones, sign language interpreters will be at the stage and stickers will be provided for identification purposes, in case a guest wanders away from their group.

All participants will enjoy live, sensory-friendly entertainment, arts and crafts, recreational activities, sensory play and much more. At the main stage guests can take part in Active Storytime with the Santa Clarita Public Library, learn how to do line dances and listen to live music. Some of the activities available throughout the event will include a drum circle, face painting, therapy dogs, golf, volleyball and other sports activities. There will also be a chill zone for those who need a minute to themselves in a calming space.

Our City of Santa Clarita strives to provide activities and opportunities for engagement for all of our residents. I hope to see you, and your family, at the Free to Be Me Festival. For more information please visit the website.

