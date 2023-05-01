Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month

Get Ready to Ride During Bike Month

Pump up your tires and dust off your helmet – May is National Bike Month and it is time to explore Santa Clarita on two wheels. Focusing on individual and community wellbeing, Bike Month encourages everyone to ride for fun, fitness, essential trips to work or to shop, and be part of the movement for safer streets, connected communities, a healthier planet and happier people. I know the joy I feel when I pedal off on a bike ride with my family.

Lucky for you, Santa Clarita has a vibrant cycling community thanks to our trail network, offering more than 100-miles of off-street trails that can take you where you need to go, without the worry of contending with vehicle traffic. You can map out your ride by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com or by checking out the wayfinding signs along the trails. These signs include directional details and distance to routes and City destinations such as Metrolink stations and libraries, allowing you to explore new places with ease and confidence.

There are also two events coming up this month to get you ready to ride. Join your neighbors, family and friends for the Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 13. There are three different start locations where you can set off on a self-guided trail ride – and don’t forget to pick up your goody bag. The following week, May 15-19, you can be part of the no-pollute commute by taking part in the Bike to Work Challenge. This is an opportunity to see which businesses in Santa Clarita can get the most employees to bike to work! You can find more information about all of these activities, plus safety tips, info on the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita and maps by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com.

I’ll see you on the trails!

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

