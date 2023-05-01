Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 1
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, May 1, 2023
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Friday, Apr 7, 2023
Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023
Monday, Apr 3, 2023
|
Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival is proud to present "Easy," a heartwarming film about love and life’s complexities
|
Get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2023 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
|
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
|
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners, announced that its award-winning 1.7-million-square-foot industrial park in Santa Clarita.
|
Upgrade your irrigation system by matching your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s popular Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer!
|
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 5 through Aug. 19, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
|
Pump up your tires and dust off your helmet – May is National Bike Month and it is time to explore Santa Clarita on two wheels.
|
In preparation for the 2023 wildfire season, Coulson Aviation will be completing a fleet wide training exercise on Saturday, April 29, in the Angeles National Forest above Santa Clarita, seven miles northeast of Castaic Lake.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 1 – Sunday, May 7.
|
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
|
Explore the exploits of Pancho Barnes and other pioneer women aviators in Southern California with author, aviator and aviation historian, Barbara Schultz at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the recent rainfall.
|
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Friday the advancement of six key pieces of legislation through policy committees ahead of deadlines this week.
|
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
|
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
|
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
|
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
|
The Carousel Ranch 26th Annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction and Children’s Demonstration presented by Logix Federal Credit will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26.
|
The Child & Family Center Taste of the Town Online Auction will run Sunday, April 30 at noon through May 12 at 6 p.m. You can bid on items if you cannot attend the event which will be held Sunday, May 7 at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
|
College of the Canyons held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Student Services and Learning Resources Center, a new four-story building at the center of the Canyon Country campus on Tuesday, April 25.
|
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|
The California Highway Patrol today announced the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. After months of intensive training, the teams were certified during a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the CHP Academy grounds.
|
The California Air Resources Board has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that requires a phased-in transition toward zero-emission medium-and-heavy duty vehicles.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.