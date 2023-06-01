McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles

Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments. McLean has long been an advocate for the Santa Clarita community, focusing on transportation, environmental protection, homelessness and many other issues.
“It is an honor to serve the Santa Clarita community not just as a member of the City Council, but also as a champion for local issues at the regional, county and state levels,” said McLean. “I will continue to be a strong advocate and ensure the voices of Santa Clarita Valley residents are heard.”
On May 26, McLean was unanimously re-elected to serve as Chair of the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments. As the city of Santa Clarita’s representative on the SFVCOG, McLean works with leaders from the City and County of Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Burbank, Glendale and San Fernando, to increase coordination and improve the regional economy, mobility, and safety. In her role as Chair, McLean will further SFVCOG’s mission to improve the movement of people and goods in the North Los Angeles County and San Fernando Valley COG region by implementing projects and programs critical to improved transportation opportunities for businesses, commuters and residents.
Additionally, McLean was unanimously appointed by the SFVCOG to serve as its representative on the Southern California Association of Governments’ Transportation Policy Committee.
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to share the preliminary design of the planned improvements and expansion of David March Park.
Celebrate is a unique cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.