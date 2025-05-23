header image

May 25
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Meadows Elementary Student Wins National Award of Excellence
| Friday, May 23, 2025
Meadows 1

Margaret Allgood Wurfel, 10, a fourth-grade student at Meadows Elementary School in Santa Clarita, has won the National Award of Excellence in Film Production from the PTA Reflections Program, a national arts competition with entries from students all across the country.

Her three-minute documentary, “Kalavera the Tripod Cat,” follows the story of a resilient three-legged rescue cat and was created in response to this year’s PTA Reflections theme: “Accepting Imperfection.”

Maggie advanced through local, district and state competitions before earning national recognition.

She developed the interview questions, shot the entire film herself using a Canon camera, conducted an interview with the veterinarian who treated Kalavera and was helping rehome her and edited the film using Premiere Pro, software she learned with help from her father last year.

The Reflections Program has supported student creativity through the arts since 1969 and Maggie’s film highlights how even elementary school students can craft powerful, empathetic stories.

Maggie is also a Girl Scout, a two-time science fair winner, a member of the Canyons Aquatic Club swim team, plays cello and placed third in district photography in last year’s PTA Reflections competition.

The full documentary can be viewed at https://youtu.be/HF0bzq3P_n0].

To see the full list of national award winners visit www.pta.org/docs/default-source/files/programs/reflections/_2024-2025-accepting-imperfection/2024-2025-winners-list_f.pdf.

MEAdows 2

Meadows 3
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment

Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies

Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees

May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 21, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 20: Saugus School Board Regular Meeting

May 20: Saugus School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, May 16, 2025
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.
June 6: College of the Canyons to Celebrate Class of 2025
May 27: City Council to Consider Request to Increase Garbage Fees
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 27 at City Hall to consider a request from Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to adjust residential garbage pickup rates by 14 to 25 percent.
May 27: City Council to Consider Request to Increase Garbage Fees
Canyon Theater Guild Opens Comedy ‘The Last Romance’
The Canyon Theatre Guild comedy Joe DiPietro’s "The Last Romance," will play on stage in Old Town Newhall May 23-June 29.
Canyon Theater Guild Opens Comedy ‘The Last Romance’
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her full 2025 legislative package, 20 bills that reflect her commitment to community safety, veterans, helping small business and consumer protection.
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will celebrate its 30th anniversary when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Guests will get the first look at the waterpark's multimillion-dollar refurbishment.
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Designing for Success: E-commerce Website Layout and Design Essentials for Beginners, on Monday, May 26 from 10-11 a.m.
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
The Master's University men's golf team climbed four spots to move into fifth place Thursday, May 22, after the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
Recording the fastest outdoor time in program history, The Master's University women's 4 x 800 relay team finished second at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
Catfé, a new cat cafe coming soon to the Santa Clarita Valley, is seeking donations to cover renovation costs and city fees.
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free "Movie Under the Stars" on Friday, May 30.
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted on Thursday, May 22, against the House Republican budget proposal that slashes Medicaid, SNAP and other programs that hundreds of thousands of his constituents rely on.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s popular Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
SCVNews.com