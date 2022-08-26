Mechanical Issues Cancel Two Trains on Antelope Valley Line, 202, 229

Metrolink announced it is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing it to reduce service. The following trains on three of the Metroline lines are canceled:

Antelope Valley Line trains 202 and 229. Train 202 usually departs Via Princessa at 5:40 a.m., Santa Clarita at 5:47 a.m. and Newhall at 5:55 a.m. heading to Union Station. Train 229 departs Union Station at 7:39 p.m. and would have arrived at Newhall at 8:32 p.m., Santa Clarita at 8:40 p.m. and Via Princessa at 8:47 p.m.

Ventura County Line trains 100 and 121

San Bernardino Line trains 381 and 382

In response to the cancellations, Metrolink recommends using alternate Metrolink train service. Unfortunately, no other alternate transportation will be provided.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call or text at 800-371-5465 (LINK).

Metrolink anticipates a sufficient number of locomotives by Monday, Aug. 29 and will keep passengers informed.

For additional detail about these cancellations, please follow @Metrolink on Twitter or Facebook.

For more information visit Metrolink Trains.

