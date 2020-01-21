Medicare: Not Too Late to Change Plans | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn

|
January 20
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously voted to recognize the week of Feb. 3-7 as National School Counseling Week across the district during Wednesday night’s board meeting.
Did you sign up for a Medicare Advantage health plan last year only to find that it doesn’t meet your needs? Not to worry.You still have time to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, or return to Original Medicare.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chinese School hosted its annual Chinese New Year celebration with food, games and crafts at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday afternoon.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is part of Carnival Australia which has pledged $1.9 million in total to various bushfire relief efforts in Australia.
The Hart High School Baseball Program will host its annual Alumni Game and 2020 Hart Baseball Team Preview at the Hart baseball field in Newhall on Sunday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Committee has set Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. as the deadline for nominations to the community's premier volunteer recognition event.
The man who died after being found unresponsive at his home in Saugus on Saturday has been identified as Daniel Brett Bennett, according to Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office officials.
A 37-year-old man whose legal name is Sexy Vegan has entered a no-contest plea in connection to a video he posted with a dog, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Angel Reinosa has been charged with falsely reporting that he had been shot by a sniper while in the parking lot of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on August 21, 2019, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
John Musella, President and Chief Strategist of The Musella Group, a full-service communications and public affairs firm, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council.
The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event at the West Ranch High School Theater on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
In observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, College of the Canyons will offer two free courses in human trafficking prevention.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival, presented by California Resources Corporation and set to return for its 27th year, will ride into William S. Hart Park in Newhall on April 18 and 19.
Ahead of the spring 2020 semester, William S. Hart Union High School District Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman sent a statement to families mapping out school procedures and policies meant to further enhance school safety.
A memorabilia wall to display photographs, artwork, documents and articles will be created as Stevenson Ranch Elementary School prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in August.
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program has designated 35 recipients for a piece of $180,000 in arts and community services grant funding for 2020.
Nearly three years after his conviction on federal obstruction charges, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was ordered to begin serving his three-year prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his appeal.
The Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission, entertainment, fun and games for fans of all ages.
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday said it had no comment about the Astros, following Wednesday's deal with pitcher Alex Wood to return for 2020.
