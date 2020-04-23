[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
84°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 23
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
Members of COC Men’s Golf Program Move On to Four-Year Schools
| Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
COC Men's Golf Team

Story and photos by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Three members of the College of the Canyons men’s golf program are moving on to four-year schools after two spectacular seasons with the Cougars.

Sophomore Nobuhiko Wakaari will tee off for the San Jose State Spartans program next season after leaving Canyons as one of the men’s golf program’s most successful student-athletes. SJSU is an NCAA Division I program.

As a freshman, Wakaari helped lead the Cougars to the 2019 CCCAA State Championship while also becoming just the third individual state champion in men’s golf program history. The 2019 season marked the first time in school history that the program had won both team and individual state titles in the same season. The Cougars also brought home a 10th straight Western State Conference (WSC) crown and the 2019 CCCAA SoCal Regional title.

Wakaari, who is from Niigata, Japan, finished two-under par at the state championship tourney to cap a season in which he was named the Western State Conference (WSC) Player of the Year before finishing fourth overall at the CCCAA Southern California regional tourney.

He finished the 2019 regular season ranked first in total strokes (802) and round average (72.91) in the WSC. He also led in adjusted strokes (640) and adjusted average (71.11) which are determined after dropping a player’s two high scores. He bested the next closest competitor by 30 strokes to also establish a new conference record. Wakaari medaled in six of 11 conference rounds in addition to the Southern California Regional Preview event. He also finished as the field’s runner-up on two occasions.

Sophomore Jules Lavigne is heading to Sonoma State University after also playing a key role in the Cougars’ 2019 state title run. The Seawolves are an NCAA Division II program located in Rohnert Park, CA.

Lavigne arrived at COC by way of Vanves, France and immediately made an impact on the Cougars’ program.

In addition to helping Canyons win state, SoCal Region and WSC titles, Lavigne was a member of both the 2019 All-State and All-WSC squads. He finished that year’s state championship event No. 3 overall with a two-day, two-over-par score of 146 to finish four shots back of Wakaari.

Chayan Duha will next play for Texas Wesleyan University, an NAIA program located in Fort Worth, Texas.

A two-year member of the Cougars’ program, Duha, who hails from Paris, France, was beginning to emerge as a regular scorer for Canyons in 2020 before having the reminder of the season cancelled.

Duha competed in five events for COC this season including the season opener at Valencia Country Club where he carded a four-over-par round of 76 to place fifth overall.

He apparently saved his best for last, however, with a round of 69 to take second at the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock College at Santa Maria Country Club. That tournament would prove to be the final conference event of the season.

Two days later, Duha helped Canyons win the eight-team ‘Clash at the Coast’ event at the Torrey Pines North Course, which was carried out as a two-man, best ball event.

COC, already the defending state champions, looked primed to bring home another state title before having the remainder of 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Canyons won every event it played in 2020 with an impressive 57-0 overall record and a 35-0 mark vs. WSC opponents. Those performances helped the Cougars extend the program’s win streak to 10 events dating back to April 22, 2019. COC had five different players earn tournament medalist honors during the season.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Members of COC Men’s Golf Program Move On to Four-Year Schools

Members of COC Men’s Golf Program Move On to Four-Year Schools
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Three members of the College of the Canyons men's golf program are moving on to four-year schools after two spectacular seasons with the Cougars.
FULL STORY...

COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i

COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
The University of Hawai'i could have a Cougar connection in its offensive backfield in 2020 as College of the Canyons All-State quarterback has committed to the Rainbow Warriors football program.
FULL STORY...

SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta

SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Saugus High School's Kaela Berretta, who has committed to Biola University.
FULL STORY...

Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach

Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
Monday, Apr 20, 2020
California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
FULL STORY...

Families of Those Killed With Kobe Bryant in Crash Sue Helicopter Owners

Families of Those Killed With Kobe Bryant in Crash Sue Helicopter Owners
Monday, Apr 20, 2020
Nearly three months after Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter died in a tragic helicopter crash, surviving family members of other passengers on board sued the company that operated the aircraft.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Members of COC Men’s Golf Program Move On to Four-Year Schools
Three members of the College of the Canyons men's golf program are moving on to four-year schools after two spectacular seasons with the Cougars.
Members of COC Men’s Golf Program Move On to Four-Year Schools
L.A. County Thursday: 17,508 Cases, 797 Deaths; At Least 348 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 17,508 Cases, 797 Deaths; At Least 348 SCV Cases
April 28: Santa Clarita City Council Teleconference Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a teleconference regular meeting Tuesday, April 28, at 6:00 p.m.
April 28: Santa Clarita City Council Teleconference Regular Meeting
Detectives Asking Public for Help Locating At-Risk Saugus Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.
Detectives Asking Public for Help Locating At-Risk Saugus Woman
April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
U.S. Labor Department Reports New Record in Jobless Claims
(CN) — With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday. By the agency’s count, at least 20 million people, or about 6% of the total U.S. population, is out of work.
U.S. Labor Department Reports New Record in Jobless Claims
Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program
Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.
Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program
County Waives Adoption Fees at All 7 Animal Care Centers
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
County Waives Adoption Fees at All 7 Animal Care Centers
Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations
A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.
Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations
County Launches ‘Parks from Home’ Virtual Recreation Center (Video)
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched "Parks From Home," a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
County Launches ‘Parks from Home’ Virtual Recreation Center (Video)
Registration Now Open for CSUN’s 2020 Virtual Summer Program
For summer 2020, California State University, Northridge will offer its summer courses in a virtual format.
Registration Now Open for CSUN’s 2020 Virtual Summer Program
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths
California has had 35,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths caused by the disease in the pandemic to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost. 
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care
Governor Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume medical care delayed by an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.
California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care
SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a series of webinars in April and May designed for owners of small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners
White House Unveils Plan to Cover Virus Treatment for Uninsured
The White House on Wednesday rolled out its plan to reimburse healthcare providers that treat patients who have COVID-19 but are uninsured.
White House Unveils Plan to Cover Virus Treatment for Uninsured
High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal
The California High-Speed Rail Authority is releasing the first project-level Draft Environmental Document for a project section in Northern California.
High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal
Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
%d bloggers like this: