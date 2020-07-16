Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence

By: Mason Nesbitt, Sports Information Director

Five Mustangs were honored individually this week as part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

To receive the award, Sam Boone , Cameron Bandstra , Darryl McDowell-White , Tim Soares and Jordan Starr maintained at least 3.2 GPAs and reached junior or senior status academically. TMU also received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, which requires a collective GPA of 3.0 or better.

“It’s quite an accomplishment to maintain a GPA like that at our institution and excel on the basketball court,” said Master’s men’s basketball coach Kelvin Starr , whose team tied Menlo for the most Honors Court honorees as far as Golden State Athletic Conference programs go. “It takes great discipline, and these guys have done a great job representing our program on and off the court. I’m proud of them.”

The week’s academic awards come after a promising season was cut short in March due to the coronavirus. The Mustangs were set to make their fourth consecutive NAIA national tournament appearance after compiling a record of 23-8. Master’s has gone 107-21 since Starr took over as head coach before the 2016-17 season.

Soares has been at the center of that success, earing three GSAC Defensive Player of the Year awards and three NAIA All-American honors. He averaged 18.7 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior this season before being honored by the NABC on Wednesday for his work as a kinesiology major.

McDowell-White, also a kinesiology major, finished his Master’s career ninth on the program’s all-time list for three-pointers made (156).

Boone, a liberal studies major, averaged six points and 5.4 rebounds, in his lone season at Master’s, providing the Mustangs with consistent energy off the bench. Jordan Starr , an accounting major, produced 9.7 points and 4.7 assists and is the only starter set to return next season. Bandstra, a business administration major, appeared in eight games last season.

