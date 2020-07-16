Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence

“It’s quite an accomplishment to maintain a GPA like that at our institution and excel on the basketball court,” said Master’s men’s basketball coach Kelvin Starr, whose team tied Menlo for the most Honors Court honorees as far as Golden State Athletic Conference programs go. “It takes great discipline, and these guys have done a great job representing our program on and off the court. I’m proud of them.”
The week’s academic awards come after a promising season was cut short in March due to the coronavirus. The Mustangs were set to make their fourth consecutive NAIA national tournament appearance after compiling a record of 23-8. Master’s has gone 107-21 since Starr took over as head coach before the 2016-17 season.
Soares has been at the center of that success, earing three GSAC Defensive Player of the Year awards and three NAIA All-American honors. He averaged 18.7 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior this season before being honored by the NABC on Wednesday for his work as a kinesiologymajor.
McDowell-White, also a kinesiology major, finished his Master’s career ninth on the program’s all-time list for three-pointers made (156).
Boone, a liberal studies major, averaged six points and 5.4 rebounds, in his lone season at Master’s, providing the Mustangs with consistent energy off the bench. Jordan Starr, an accounting major, produced 9.7 points and 4.7 assists and is the only starter set to return next season. Bandstra, a business administration major, appeared in eight games last season.
College of the Canyons goalkeeper Kian Bensend will continue his collegiate career in the Santa Clarita Valley, after signing on for a spot between the posts at nearby The Master's University over the weekend.
SACRAMENTO – The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing Tuesday's number.
Caltrans has finalized the last two of 12 district-based Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports designed to provide the department with a comprehensive database that will help in evaluating, mitigating and adapting to the effects of increasing extreme weather events on the state transportation system.
As the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors continues to consider the “8 Can’t Wait” new policies for policing, residents are left asking what these new types of procedures are and what they mean for law enforcement and the community.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended school districts across California for making student, teacher, and staff health and safety the foremost priority as they formalize plans for resuming learning this fall.
