1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
| Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Cameron Bandstra

By: Mason Nesbitt, Sports Information Director

Five Mustangs were honored individually this week as part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

To receive the award, Sam Boone,Cameron BandstraDarryl McDowell-WhiteTim Soares and Jordan Starr maintained at least 3.2 GPAs and reached junior or senior status academically. TMU also received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, which requires a collective GPA of 3.0 or better.

“It’s quite an accomplishment to maintain a GPA like that at our institution and excel on the basketball court,” said Master’s men’s basketball coach Kelvin Starr, whose team tied Menlo for the most Honors Court honorees as far as Golden State Athletic Conference programs go. “It takes great discipline, and these guys have done a great job representing our program on and off the court. I’m proud of them.”

The week’s academic awards come after a promising season was cut short in March due to the coronavirus. The Mustangs were set to make their fourth consecutive NAIA national tournament appearance after compiling a record of 23-8. Master’s has gone 107-21 since Starr took over as head coach before the 2016-17 season.

Soares has been at the center of that success, earing three GSAC Defensive Player of the Year awards and three NAIA All-American honors. He averaged 18.7 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior this season before being honored by the NABC on Wednesday for his work as a kinesiology major.

McDowell-White, also a kinesiology major, finished his Master’s career ninth on the program’s all-time list for three-pointers made (156).

Boone, a liberal studies major, averaged six points and 5.4 rebounds, in his lone season at Master’s, providing the Mustangs with consistent energy off the bench. Jordan Starr, an accounting major, produced 9.7 points and 4.7 assists and is the only starter set to return next season. Bandstra, a business administration major, appeared in eight games last season.

For a closer look at TMU men’s basketball, visit the program’s Instagram and Mustangs in the Pros pages.
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence

Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
The Master's University men's basketball team's season may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the Mustangs from finishing on a high note in the classroom.
FULL STORY...

COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU

COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU
Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
College of the Canyons goalkeeper Kian Bensend will continue his collegiate career in the Santa Clarita Valley, after signing on for a spot between the posts at nearby The Master's University over the weekend. 
FULL STORY...

California's Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season

California’s Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season
Friday, Jul 10, 2020
SACRAMENTO – The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.
FULL STORY...

COC Hall of Famer, Former UCLA, Houston Oilers LB Avon Riley Dies at 62

COC Hall of Famer, Former UCLA, Houston Oilers LB Avon Riley Dies at 62
Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Famer and former UCLA and Houston Oilers linebacker Avon Riley, who starred for the Cougars during the 1977 and 1978 seasons, has passed. Riley was 62.
FULL STORY...

COC's All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State

COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
FULL STORY...
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses' Noncompliance
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
County Assessor's 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
The Master's University men's basketball team's season may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the Mustangs from finishing on a high note in the classroom.
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to be assisting restaurants in expanding their services outdoors as a part of the Eat Local Program.
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
While the coronavirus pandemic affected many Santa Clarita Valley residents, it affected local nonprofits, too, with many not receiving donations like normal.
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing Tuesday's number.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
The board of directors for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has elected Kieran Wong to the position of vice president.
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Organizers of the Tournament of Roses on Wednesday canceled the annual Rose Parade and other New Year’s Day festivities for 2021.
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high-quality food, has opened its first location in the Santa Clarita Valley at 27667 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the return to school planning, as well as distribute a handful of scholarships, during its Wednesday night governing board meeting.
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to discuss in August how to help honor the lives lost during the Saugus High School shooting following a request to change the name of Central Park.
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
When businesses and churches in the Santa Clarita Valley were given the green light to reopen, they never expected reclosures to be ordered again, mere weeks later.
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
Caltrans Completes Statewide Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports
Caltrans has finalized the last two of 12 district-based Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports designed to provide the department with a comprehensive database that will help in evaluating, mitigating and adapting to the effects of increasing extreme weather events on the state transportation system.
Caltrans Completes Statewide Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports
Law Enforcement: What Are the '8 Can't Wait' Policies?
As the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors continues to consider the “8 Can’t Wait” new policies for policing, residents are left asking what these new types of procedures are and what they mean for law enforcement and the community.
Law Enforcement: What Are the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Policies?
Thurmond Lauds California School Districts for Prioritizing Safety in Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended school districts across California for making student, teacher, and staff health and safety the foremost priority as they formalize plans for resuming learning this fall.
Thurmond Lauds California School Districts for Prioritizing Safety in Reopening
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
