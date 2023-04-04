Men of Harmony Becomes Harmony Hills Chorus

Dave Norman, chapter president of the Santa Clarita Valley Men of Harmony A-Capella Chorus has announced the group has changed its name to the Santa Clarita Valley Harmony Hills Chorus.

“We have a new name. In order to more fully reflect our chorus membership we are now the Harmony Hills Chorus,” he said. “We are no longer the Men Of Harmony Chorus. We are fortunate to have several ladies singing with us now, with more to come.”

Norman also announced the chorus has a new musical director, Kira Wagner.

“Kira Wagner joins our directing team with lots of barbershop experience as well as a Sweet Adeline background as well,” he said.

The Santa Clarita Valley Harmony Hills Chorus, is an a-cappella chorus, of men and women, that is celebrating its 50th year of service with a new show package.

“Our new approach to a-cappella music can be presented in programs ranging from 20 to 90 minutes and can be adapted to specific audiences and occasions,” Norman said. :We are eager to entertain your group, club or private party and are able to offer discounts for qualifying service organizations.”

The Harmony Hills chorus invites anyone interested in barbershop chorus singing to visit the group’s regular rehearsal space:

The Valley Oaks Village Apartment at 24700 Valley St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The group meets every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Call before you come to get security door instructions. Call Dave at (661) 993-5396.

“We are starting to expand and if you want to sing along, now is the perfect time to visit and help us harmonize Santa Clarita,” Norman said. “Guests are always welcome and singing guests will be especially welcomed. We invite everyone to come sing along with us, you’ll really learn choral singing and it’s lots of fun.”

The chorus focuses on singing with a variety of musical styles including Barbershop Harmony, Doo-wop, Swing Era jazz, Tin Pan Alley musicals and classic pop tunes.

The Men of Harmony Chorus has been known for years in the SCV for its annual Valentine’s Day “Singing Valentines” fundraiser.

For more information visit the new Harmony Hills Chorus website at harmonyhillschorus.org.

