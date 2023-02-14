Men’s Golf Wins Second WSC Event, De Luca and Moores Share Medalist Honors

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its second straight conference tourney by staying seven strokes ahead of Santa Barbara City College and seeing two players tie for medalist honors on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.

Canyons had three players finish top-five in the individual standings with Dom De Luca and Alexander Moores both finishing at a one-over 73 for medalist honors and Kieran Bye in fifth overall with a round of 75.

Those scores anchored COC’s five-man score of 378 which led second place SBCC (385) then Citrus (3988) and Ventura (401) in the top four spots. Bakersfield (403) and Glendale (411) were just off the pace in the next two spots.

Those scores came under blue skies and moderate temperatures at River Ridge when teams began teeing off at 11 a.m.

De Luca had previously finished runner-up at the Western State Conference (WSC) opener hosted by Glendale College at Oakmont Country Club and followed that up with another strong performance on Monday. Moores had been 12th in the week one results before making a splash at River Ridge. Bye has placed fifth in back-to-back tourneys.

Xander Artois came to the clubhouse at 78 to tie with three others for ninth overall. Paul Grimonpon was the last to score for Canyons with a round of 79 which placed him 13th in the field of 46. Ben Stewart shot a round of 82 but had his mark dropped from the final tally.

Canyons will next see action at the Riverside City College Invitational on Monday, Feb. 27.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (378) 2. SBCC (385) 3. Citrus (398) 4. Ventura (401) 5. Bakersfield (403) 6. Glendale (411) 7. Antelope Valley (445) 8. Allan Hancock (451)

Canyons Individual Scores

Dom De Luca (73-T-medalist); Alexander Moores (73-Tmedalist); Kieran Bye (75-5th); Xander Artois (78-T9th); Paul Grimonpon (79-T13th); Ben Stewart (82-T24th)

Field Individual Standings (TOP-20)

1 – 73 – Dom De Luca (COC); Alexander Moores (COC)

3 – 74 – Caleb Jameson (BC); Ryan Gay (SBCC)

5 – 75 – Kieran Bye (COC)

6 – 76 – Kabir Chadha (CIT); Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC); Jacob Aaron (SBCC)

9 – 78 – Xander Artois (COC); Kerry Valenzuela (CIT); Elijah Delsi (VC); Nathan Long (VC)

13 – 79 – Paul Grimonpon (COC); Troy Fulton (AHC); Blaize Rader (BC); Vito Riccabona (SBCC)

17 – 80 – Kevin Kienlen (GCC); AJ Ryland (VC); Murphy Scot (SBCC);

20 – 81 – Tanner Klundt (AVC); Jack Wellenkamp (AHC); Daichi Nishisu (CIT); Lorenzo Herrera (CIT)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...