header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
| Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025

A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master’s University men’s soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.

After falling to SOKA in late September, the win moved TMU to 5-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in GSAC play. Terentieff’s penalty kick was his third goal of the season.

“An absolute must win for us today,” TMU Coach Jim Rickard said. “It’s good to be back in California for the rest of the season.”

In an evenly matched game, TMU was able to pull ahead just before the halftime break and recorded its third shutout in the last six games. TMU got opportunities on offense with fifteen total shots and seven on goal, compared to thirteen shots for SOKA. TMU also had the lead on corner kicks 9-3.

“Trying to find consistent offense is the key,” Rickard said. “But a 1-0 shutout on the road in conference, can’t complain.”

The Mustangs opened the game applying pressure in the first twenty minutes with shots coming from Zach RodriguezPeyton Gorans and Caden Deck. But no scoring would come of it until the 44th minute, when a yellow card was called on SOKA keeper Eric Aprarico. Terentieff made the most of the opportunity, netting the penalty shot to give TMU the 1-0 lead.

The Mustang defense remained strong in the second half, allowing no goals and blocking several SOKA shots. TMU goalkeeper Julian Graham notched six saves in six chances, keeping the SOKA offense in check, which had scored three goals on TMU in their previous meeting.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA

Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master's University men's soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool

Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
While The Master's University came up short against NCAA Division III No. 1 Pomona-Pitzer in a dual swim meet Saturday, Oct. 18, there were plenty of highlights that show the Mustangs will be a force in the water.
FULL STORY...

COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley

COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
College of the Canyons freshman Addison DeGard served up eight aces and fellow frosh Martina Neveleff tallied 13 kills to help lead the Cougars women's volleyball team to a 3-1 conference victory at Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Oct. 17. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley

Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer trailed at the break but battled back to salvage a 1-1 draw vs. conference opponent L.A. Valley College in front of its home crowd on Friday night, Oct. 17.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield

Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
The College of the Canyons and Bakersfield College men's soccer teams played a scoreless first half before the Cougars eventually fell in a 2-1 result at the COC soccer facility on Friday, Oct. 17.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session.
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 8-11 a.m., at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
The California Department of Public Health and local health officials in the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, have identified three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in Californians who did not report recent travel outside the United States.
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares continued her District Dialogues listening tour on Monday, Oct. 20, hosting a roundtable discussion in Valencia with local real estate professionals, builders and lenders to hear directly from them about the challenges and opportunities shaping California’s housing market.
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has opened volunteer registration for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 20, Wednesday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Angelenos can sign up to volunteer at https://count.lahsa.org/.
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
The California Highway Patrol has published an internal report on an incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 18, in which metal shrapnel from explosive ordnance fired over the Interstate 5 freeway detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master's University men's soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
While The Master's University came up short against NCAA Division III No. 1 Pomona-Pitzer in a dual swim meet Saturday, Oct. 18, there were plenty of highlights that show the Mustangs will be a force in the water.
Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
College of the Canyons freshman Addison DeGard served up eight aces and fellow frosh Martina Neveleff tallied 13 kills to help lead the Cougars women's volleyball team to a 3-1 conference victory at Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Oct. 17. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer trailed at the break but battled back to salvage a 1-1 draw vs. conference opponent L.A. Valley College in front of its home crowd on Friday night, Oct. 17.
Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
The College of the Canyons and Bakersfield College men's soccer teams played a scoreless first half before the Cougars eventually fell in a 2-1 result at the COC soccer facility on Friday, Oct. 17.
Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss district WI-FI and a new payroll system.
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Trick or Treat Village this October, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its "Reflections" Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
Canyons Sweeps West L.A. at the Cougar Cage
College of the Canyons women's volleyball worked quickly in earning a 3-0 conference win over visiting West L.A. College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Oct 15 behind a balanced attack that saw 12 players score points. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-10.
Canyons Sweeps West L.A. at the Cougar Cage
SCV Football: Foothill League Championship Game
The Santa Clarita Valley did well last week in football with six wins overall, including Hart, Valencia, West Ranch, SCCS, Trinity and COC. But the big news is the big battle to come this week when Hart meets Valencia for the Foothill League Championship.
SCV Football: Foothill League Championship Game
Oct. 20-26: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 20-26: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
SCVNews.com