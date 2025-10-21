Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA

A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master’s University men’s soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.

After falling to SOKA in late September, the win moved TMU to 5-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in GSAC play. Terentieff’s penalty kick was his third goal of the season.

“An absolute must win for us today,” TMU Coach Jim Rickard said. “It’s good to be back in California for the rest of the season.”

In an evenly matched game, TMU was able to pull ahead just before the halftime break and recorded its third shutout in the last six games. TMU got opportunities on offense with fifteen total shots and seven on goal, compared to thirteen shots for SOKA. TMU also had the lead on corner kicks 9-3.

“Trying to find consistent offense is the key,” Rickard said. “But a 1-0 shutout on the road in conference, can’t complain.”

The Mustangs opened the game applying pressure in the first twenty minutes with shots coming from Zach Rodriguez , Peyton Gorans and Caden Deck . But no scoring would come of it until the 44th minute, when a yellow card was called on SOKA keeper Eric Aprarico. Terentieff made the most of the opportunity, netting the penalty shot to give TMU the 1-0 lead.

The Mustang defense remained strong in the second half, allowing no goals and blocking several SOKA shots. TMU goalkeeper Julian Graham notched six saves in six chances, keeping the SOKA offense in check, which had scored three goals on TMU in their previous meeting.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...