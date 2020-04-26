Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Jerry Bloom, 76, head of the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army location, died April 18 of cancer.
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Saturday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 41,137 confirmed cases and 1,651 deaths.
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 607 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
If properly sampled, we would know immediately how many people have it, how it is spreading, and who has immunity. Instead, we use 1918 techniques in 2020.
WHO has published guidance on adjusting public health and social measures for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.
Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles County has created a list of resources to help residents during the COVID-19 crisis.
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Friday, April 24, 2020 as “A Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide” in the State of California.
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
The Triumph Foundation will host a virtual "Zoom Fiesta" on Saturday, April 25 starting at 2 p.m. as part of the nonprofit organization's annual Wheelchair Sports Festival.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 52 new deaths and 1,035 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 363 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
California has had 39,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,562 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
Sometimes, an early symptom of coronavirus is the loss of taste and smell. Tuesday is garbage day, so when I run, being downwind in the wake of empty containers reassures me I am not infected.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
