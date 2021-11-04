‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita

The Salvation Army, in partnership with Sam’s Club is bringing a holiday moment to Santa Clarita.

“Merry-ville” is a free event will include an ice rink, holiday-inspired chalets with interactive elements for kids and families, a virtual Santa experience, a holiday food truck, and much more.

A wishing tree will serve as a centerpiece for the event, giving families the opportunity to give the gift of hope this season by adopting children and families through the Angel Tree program.

Sam’s Club is jumpstarting the program with a $10,000 donation to help local families at an invitation-only event on Thursday, Nov. 4.

For more 40 years, Sam’s Club and Walmart have worked together with the Salvation Army to meet the needs of people struggling in local communities across the U.S, according to the Salvation Army.

This partnership has resulted in the giving of millions of dollars and in-kind product during times of disaster, as well as fundraising opportunities during the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree holiday campaigns.

The free event brings in the cheer Nov. 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Merry-Ville” will pop up at Sam’s Club in Santa Clarita located at 26468 Carl Boyer Dr.

