header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 4
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
| Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
Amy Foote COC MESA

College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.

More than 80 students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members attended the celebration, which featured student testimonials and hands-on STEM activities.

The MESA program supports underrepresented, first-generation and financially disadvantaged calculus-based STEM students by providing academic advisement, discipline-specific enrichment and community-building opportunities to help them successfully transfer to four-year universities.

Launched in 2000 with 125 students, the MESA program at COC now serves 302 students.

“In the past 25 years, we’ve graduated and transferred more than 1,000 MESA students to UC and CSU campuses, as well as private institutions and Ivy League universities,” said Amy Foote, MESA program director. “We are very proud of our program, which is now the second largest in California.”

Foote, who also serves as president of the Community College Association of MESA Directors, helped author SB 444, legislation that enabled MESA programs to receive Title V state funding. In October 2025, the California Community Colleges Board of Governors approved action to codify MESA programs within the state’s Education Code.

“Having MESA codified in California’s Education Code is another safety net for so many students who slip through the cracks,” Foote said. “We are grateful to have grown our programs to 96 statewide.”

COC’s MESA program also created the MESA Skills Lab, which has since been adopted by 10 other programs in California. The lab builds foundational skills in engineering, physics, math, computer science, biology and chemistry.

“Students who complete the MESA Skills Lab receive a certificate of completion that enhances their résumé and strengthens the laboratory skills needed for future academic success,” Foote said.

COC Board Member and former counselor Edel Alonso also spoke at the event, reflecting on her years working with MESA students.

“One of the most memorable days of my career was when former MESA director Susan Crowther invited me to become the counselor for MESA students,” Alonso said. “My happiest memories at COC are the 14 years I spent in the MESA Center encouraging students as they planned for transfer and a satisfying career. The MESA program continues the critical work of fostering intellectual curiosity, problem-solving, hands-on skill building and peer learning. It is a testament to the power of caring and to the advantages of providing wraparound services to maximize student potential.”

For more information about the college’s MESA program, please visit www.canyons.edu/academics/mesa/index.php.

In the above photo MESA Program Director Amy Foote delivered welcoming remarks at the program’s 25th anniversary celebration on Nov. 25.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC

MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’

Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace

CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe

CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website

Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
Monday, Dec 1, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Let Go,” by Dani Samson, on view now through Feb. 4, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.
MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD
Kaiser Permanente joined the Saugus Union School District recently to honor its outstanding achievement in health education; all 15 SUSD district schools earned America’s Healthiest Schools All-Star Recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.
Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
JCI Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to support its annual Santa’s Helpers program, a beloved community tradition that brings holiday joy to children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
"Fatherless No More" is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
College of the Canyons cross country had a combined 10 student-athletes earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2025 season, with all seven members of the women's team earning recognition.
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
College of the Canyons had eight players earn Southern California Football Association (SCFA) All-League awards, with three players recognized as First-Team selections.
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
College of the Canyons women's volleyball was recognized with six players named to the all-conference team, with freshman Katelyn Nelson and sophomore Morgan Dumlao both taking home All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team awards.
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
College of the Canyons women's soccer capped its conference championship season by seeing 12 players earn all-conference honors, headlined by sophomore forward Bailey Williamson, who was named the Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year.
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Give a Gift with Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive
Nearly 1000 kids are looking for their Christmas toys through Northeast Valley Health Center's Holiday Toy Drive. 
Give a Gift with Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive
Brittany Barlrog | Wrapping up 2025 for JCI
As we wrap up this incredible year with JCI Santa Clarita, my heart is truly overflowing with gratitude. This chapter has shown up in such wonderful ways, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve created together.
Brittany Barlrog | Wrapping up 2025 for JCI
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Join the Valley Industry Association as they welcome the 2026 board of Directors on Dec. 19, from 11:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced that Casas De Arte, a national touring art gallery based in Houston, Texas, will present a curated selection of exclusive artwork from international artists at this year’s festival.
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
As California continues to see increased safety on its roadways, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s continued commitment to new and innovative investments in transportation safety, education and enforcement programs.
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
California Credit Union announced today that it has been named a Culture Innovator in the 2025 Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and workplace culture platform.
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
DMV Opens 15-Day Public Comment for Autonomous Heavy, Light-Duty Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces the release of revised proposed regulations that would allow autonomous vehicle companies to apply for permits to test and deploy heavy-duty technology on California roads and new requirements for light-duty autonomous vehicles.
DMV Opens 15-Day Public Comment for Autonomous Heavy, Light-Duty Vehicles
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento.
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
SCVNews.com