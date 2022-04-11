header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
| Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Kathryn Barger

Dear Friends,

This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors. After hosting meetings entirely online during the pandemic, we gathered for our first meeting back in the Board room, all five of us on the dais, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, I was proud to introduce two motions that prioritized mental health. One supports a bill that eliminates the mandatory spending categories counties currently have to follow through the Mental Health Services Act. This change will allow us to be more flexible with funding streams so we can ensure our mental health care budget goes where it’s needed most. We also supported the 9-8-8 Implementation Act, which will launch the suicide prevention emergency lifeline to complement 9-1-1. The bill provides guidance to states and sends federal funding to help with local operational costs of the new system. A call to 9-8-8, once fully operational, will dispatch unarmed mental health professionals instead of sworn law enforcement officers to assist people in crisis and provide them with a safe place to get the care they need. L.A. County is working to establish the infrastructure and staffing to ensure we’re ready to implement this life-saving tool when it rolls out.

I was also proud to support a motion to declare April as Arts Month. Through the motion, our Board also voted to double the amount of funding currently available through the Organizational Grant Program, which equips arts nonprofits with the funding they need to provide communities with programming, performances, productions, exhibits, and arts education. We also declared April as Donate Life Month and Armenian History Month, which you can read more about below.

These are just a handful of the motions I introduced and supported this week. You can get look at more motions in this week’s Board Meeting Highlights. I encourage you to stay engaged with our Board meetings, which occur every other Tuesday. Head to bos.lacounty.gov to see what’s on the upcoming agenda and to participate or listen in on a meeting. Thank you for engaging with causes you care about!

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger
Supervisor, Fifth District

Los Angeles County’s Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.
READ MORE...

City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe

City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
READ MORE...

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
After Los Angeles County implemented new district boundaries, I've been fortunate to get to know my new district. One addition is the Hollywood Bowl and this week I was there twice. On Thursday, their leadership team, including L.A. Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith, shared a bold vision for the years ahead.
READ MORE...

April is California Highway Patrol Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is California Highway Patrol Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
Any time drivers take their eyes off the road to look at or use a phone, they are driving blind. For example, looking down at a cell phone to read a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds, at 55 mph, that is the equivalent of driving the length of a 300-foot football field without looking.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2022

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2022
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
Spring is a season of fresh beginnings and a time to appreciate the beauty of nature that surrounds us. We are fortunate to have 36 amazing parks and nearly 12,000 acres of open space to enjoy this season. I encourage all of you to get outside and take advantage of all the warm weather and mostly green beautiful scenery Santa Clarita has to offer.
READ MORE...

L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic

L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic
Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
The beginning of Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. This Spring, we are slowly emerging from the most difficult part of the pandemic so far and accordingly, we are adapting our protocols and procedures.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation for its Spring Jubilee!
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
The Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a webinar designed to help small business owners get off to a smart start.
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
College of the Canyons took on conference-leading Bakersfield College at Whitten Field on Thursday, falling by a 4-2 final score in a closely contested game.
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita.
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The popular Star Party returns to the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup
The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter will celebrate Earth Day with a trash cleanup event in open space around Los Pinetos wildlife corridor crossing Highway 14.
April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup
Relay for Life Santa Clarita Seeking Cancer Survivors, Caregivers
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We would like to honor, support, and celebrate you at Relay For Life!
Relay for Life Santa Clarita Seeking Cancer Survivors, Caregivers
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m.
May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
Castaic High School recently held a Career Pathway Fair to introduce students to the pathways available at the school.
Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater BFA and MFA 2022 students will present an actor showcase at theaters in New York and in Burbank.
CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022
Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County
Community Election Workers play an essential role in elections and in our democracy.
Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County
TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
Jack Dudeck needed a playoff hole to win the The Master's University Spring Invite a year ago. This time around, he ensured there wouldn't be one.
TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event
Join Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event
Maria’s Italian Deli Finds New Life at The Cube
A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
Maria’s Italian Deli Finds New Life at The Cube
Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to award a design contract Tuesday at its next meeting to Anil Verma Associates, Inc., to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.
Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink
CHP Recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week
The California Highway Patrol’s public safety dispatchers are the unseen first responder professionals serving as the essential link between the public and emergency personnel in times of crisis.
CHP Recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: