Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 18, 2022

By Supervisor Kathryn Barger

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is among the very best in the nation. With 177 fire stations and 4,741 personnel, the brave members of the department protect people and property every day. And more than ever before, we’re seeing women step up to serve in our Fire Department.

This week, I met 100 women who signed up for the Women’s Fire League Prep Academy. During their training, they learn everything they need to be prepared to successfully begin a career as a firefighter. Their strength and determination, both mentally and physically, show the exact kind of commitment we need from our first responders.

I’m proud to see women in leadership at every level—from our Board of Supervisors to our county departments to the frontlines of our communities.

A group of Girl Scouts also stopped by the Prep Academy, showing the next generation of girls the power of pursuing your dreams. As this incredible group of women fight fires and break barriers, I’m grateful for the opportunity to cheer them on.

Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth District on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. She has an office in the Santa Clarita Valley at 27441 Tourney Road Suite 120, Valencia, CA 91355. (661) 287-3657.

