Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 28, 2022

By Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Dear Friends,

All aboard! Metrolink just announced their new schedule, effective April 4, that will restore service to nearly pre-pandemic frequency. With this highly-anticipated change, there will be 26 trains added to the most in-demand routes. As a member of the Metrolink Board of Directors, I’m eager to see this forward momentum. Especially as we see gas prices soar across Los Angeles County, public transit is a fantastic option for commutes to work and school or weekend trips with friends and family.

Taking the train ensures you won’t break the bank. Discounts are available for youth, students, seniors, people with disabilities, and active military personnel. Children ages five and under always ride free with a paying adult and youth 17 and under ride free on weekends with an adult. Metrolink provides a variety of ticket and pass options to offer riders more flexibility. The five-day flex pass provides five round-trip tickets at a 10% discount that are good for 30 days, which is perfect for people telecommuting part time. The monthly pass provides unlimited use between the rider’s selected stations, ideal for those who ride the train more frequently. The monthly pass offers a 38% discount for round-trip tickets and provides added perks, including unlimited weekend usage and access to Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains. On weekends and holidays, you can ride everywhere Metrolink travels for a flat $10 each day.

To learn more, see updated schedules, and get tickets, head to Metrolink’s website. This spring, say goodbye to the hassle of traffic, parking, and sky-high gas and choose an option that is good for the environment, your pockets, and your peace of mind.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...