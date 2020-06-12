[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports
Friday, Jun 12, 2020

Rob WigodRob Wigod, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section’s commissioner of athletics, issued an update regarding the possible return of high school sports in the fall.

The full message below:

I hope you and your families are well. Here is the latest update:

Fall Sports – The message I want to convey to all of you is that we are totally committed to having Fall, Winter and Spring Sports during the 2020-2021 school year. I want to remind you that the decisions to reopen our schools, and subsequently bring back athletic programs after they have started their academic year, will be made entirely by each local Superintendent/School Board from a public school district or each private school Head of School/School Board who have the authority to make those decisions. I am sure they will follow the recommendations of state and local health authorities in arriving at the decisions that are in the best interests of their students and school communities.

This week, we had a teleconference with the CIF State Office and the 10 CIF Section Commissioners. At this meeting, there was a lengthy discussion regarding the various scenarios that relate to Fall Sports. In the effort to give as much time as possible to make the most informed decision we can, it was agreed that there will be an announcement from the CIF State Office addressing the status of Fall Sports to be made no later than Monday, July 20.

CIF Return to Activity Guidelines – The CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has developed a comprehensive document to help schools/school districts/private schools prepare for their student-athletes to return to athletic activities. Those guidelines are attached to this update.
Please keep in mind that these are recommendations and are subject to local county guidelines
that must be followed at all times.

Pre-Participation Physical Examination – The CIF State Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has addressed the situation involving the difficulties students could experience in getting annual pre-participation physical examinations. The CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee believes
that students need to have a pre-participation physical examination now more than ever. They are recommending that a 30-day waiver to obtain a pre-participation physical examination be available to those who wish to request it after their current physical examination has expired. The specific language related to the waiver is attached to this update. Also, a student-athlete requesting a temporary waiver must submit to their school administration a student Health Screening Form completed and signed by the student’s parent/legal guardian prior to participating in tryouts, practice or interscholastic competition. These documents will be posted on the CIF website, www.cifstate.org, in the coming weeks.

Financial Hardship – CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti has made the decision to enact CIF Bylaw 1108.A, which states, “In emergency situations, the State CIF President or Executive Director or his/her authorized designee my act for the Federated Council in the best interests of the organization. The action will be reviewed by the Executive Committee.” Therefore, a modification to CIF Bylaw 207, relating to the consideration of financial hardship for a Hardship Waiver, Unlimited Eligibility, is attached to this update for immediate implementation.

Academic Eligibility – Waiver – The situation remains unchanged regarding schools continuing to certify their students for academic eligibility, per CIF Bylaws related to a 2.0 minimum grade point average and a minimum of 20 passing credits from the student’s last regular grading period, even in these unusual circumstances with Pass/Fail, Credit/ No Credit grading policies that have been adopted by many of our schools.

I hope this information is useful to you moving forward and if you have any questions, or I can help you in any way at all, do not hesitate to contact me. My staff and I are ready, willing and able to assist you in any way we possibly can.

Thank you very much for your help and support, it is truly appreciated. Be well, stay safe, take care and all the best to you and your families.

To view the complete “Introduction to the CIF Guidelines for Return to Physical Activity/Training,” see below:

 

[Open .pdf in new window]
Rob Wigod, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section's commissioner of athletics, issued an update regarding the possible return of high school sports in the fall.
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting

California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
Desperate to patch a COVID-19-sized budget hole, the California Legislature is warming to the once-taboo subject of sports betting and has begun handicapping its potential tax windfall.
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online

Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online.
Aug. 14: Rams Take On Saints in Preseason Opener at New SoFi Stadium

Aug. 14: Rams Take On Saints in Preseason Opener at New SoFi Stadium
Thursday, May 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule, the club announced Wednesday.
Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University

Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University
Thursday, May 28, 2020
College of the Canyons outside linebacker Khalib Johns has committed to Mercer University after a sophomore season in which he was a unanimous all-conference selection for the Cougars.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Virtual Workshop
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Racism. I never knew of it, as we were protected by our parents. But evidence was always there, like the Green Book they used to get cross-country, avoiding states that might arrest them because they were a mixed couple.
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
During a virtual town hall meeting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez discussed new policing policies, body cameras for deputies and budgetary cuts.
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver during a traffic stop in Canyon Country Thursday night. The suspect remained outstanding.
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
In partnership with the CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a tele-town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on June 26, 2020.
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the next phase of its equity and inclusion initiative, Academy Aperture 2025.
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
New Principals Named at Hart School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District has made several moves with principals after Academy of the Canyons Principal Dr. Pete Getz was named Director of Students Services.
New Principals Named at Hart School District
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Correct me if I am wrong, but I have not seen documented transmission of the coronavirus to hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients come up on the radar screen. Why? Because of strict sterile techniques used by hospitals.
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch the Eat Local Program for restaurants in commercial centers that wish to expand outdoor seating on private sidewalks and private parking spaces.
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will hold its first virtual reception Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished a 5-acre blaze in Castaic Thursday afternoon.
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
City Launches Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to present the first Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
City Launches Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Vikings Band & Color Guard Surprise Seniors at Drive-Thru Graduation (Video)
Under normal circumstances the seniors of the VHS band would be performing for hundreds of their senior peers at a packed stadium at the College of the Canyons.
Vikings Band & Color Guard Surprise Seniors at Drive-Thru Graduation (Video)
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,653 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 162 more than reported Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
Annual Independence Day 5K, 10K to Go Virtual
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of public safety, the annual Independence Day Classic Races put on by the Santa Clarita Runners on the Fourth of July have been cancelled.
Annual Independence Day 5K, 10K to Go Virtual
SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council announced Thursday its plan of action to bring nonprofit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth, learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector.
SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration
Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike
After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in Val Verde over the last couple of days, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have corrected the numbers, bringing the total from 99 back down to 23.
Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike
Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21st at College of the Canyons.
Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled
Val Verde Hit-and-Run Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital
One motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision in Val Verde Thursday morning.
Val Verde Hit-and-Run Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital
Possible Butane Hash Oil Lab in Canyon Country Prompts Sheriff’s, LACoFD Response
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Thursday morning to a call about a possible butane hash oil lab in Canyon Country.
Possible Butane Hash Oil Lab in Canyon Country Prompts Sheriff’s, LACoFD Response
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
