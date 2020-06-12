Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports

Rob Wigod, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section’s commissioner of athletics, issued an update regarding the possible return of high school sports in the fall.

The full message below:

I hope you and your families are well. Here is the latest update:

Fall Sports – The message I want to convey to all of you is that we are totally committed to having Fall, Winter and Spring Sports during the 2020-2021 school year. I want to remind you that the decisions to reopen our schools, and subsequently bring back athletic programs after they have started their academic year, will be made entirely by each local Superintendent/School Board from a public school district or each private school Head of School/School Board who have the authority to make those decisions. I am sure they will follow the recommendations of state and local health authorities in arriving at the decisions that are in the best interests of their students and school communities.

This week, we had a teleconference with the CIF State Office and the 10 CIF Section Commissioners. At this meeting, there was a lengthy discussion regarding the various scenarios that relate to Fall Sports. In the effort to give as much time as possible to make the most informed decision we can, it was agreed that there will be an announcement from the CIF State Office addressing the status of Fall Sports to be made no later than Monday, July 20.

CIF Return to Activity Guidelines – The CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has developed a comprehensive document to help schools/school districts/private schools prepare for their student-athletes to return to athletic activities. Those guidelines are attached to this update.

Please keep in mind that these are recommendations and are subject to local county guidelines

that must be followed at all times.

Pre-Participation Physical Examination – The CIF State Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has addressed the situation involving the difficulties students could experience in getting annual pre-participation physical examinations. The CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee believes

that students need to have a pre-participation physical examination now more than ever. They are recommending that a 30-day waiver to obtain a pre-participation physical examination be available to those who wish to request it after their current physical examination has expired. The specific language related to the waiver is attached to this update. Also, a student-athlete requesting a temporary waiver must submit to their school administration a student Health Screening Form completed and signed by the student’s parent/legal guardian prior to participating in tryouts, practice or interscholastic competition. These documents will be posted on the CIF website, www.cifstate.org, in the coming weeks.

Financial Hardship – CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti has made the decision to enact CIF Bylaw 1108.A, which states, “In emergency situations, the State CIF President or Executive Director or his/her authorized designee my act for the Federated Council in the best interests of the organization. The action will be reviewed by the Executive Committee.” Therefore, a modification to CIF Bylaw 207, relating to the consideration of financial hardship for a Hardship Waiver, Unlimited Eligibility, is attached to this update for immediate implementation.

Academic Eligibility – Waiver – The situation remains unchanged regarding schools continuing to certify their students for academic eligibility, per CIF Bylaws related to a 2.0 minimum grade point average and a minimum of 20 passing credits from the student’s last regular grading period, even in these unusual circumstances with Pass/Fail, Credit/ No Credit grading policies that have been adopted by many of our schools.

I hope this information is useful to you moving forward and if you have any questions, or I can help you in any way at all, do not hesitate to contact me. My staff and I are ready, willing and able to assist you in any way we possibly can.

Thank you very much for your help and support, it is truly appreciated. Be well, stay safe, take care and all the best to you and your families.

To view the complete “Introduction to the CIF Guidelines for Return to Physical Activity/Training,” see below:

