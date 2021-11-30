Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’

I am Thankful

Now that the Thanksgiving weekend has passed, I would like to reflect on what I am thankful for. Like you, it begins with family and friends who enrich our lives and remind us of what is most important to us.

On a personal note, I am thankful for the opportunity and platform I have as the Commissioner of Athletics for the CIF Southern Section, the important work I have the privilege to do in service to the young people we are so fortunate to serve and the incredibly dedicated staff who I have the honor to work with each and every day who partner with me on this journey toward perfection. I continue to believe that we are always looking forward, always seeking new and better ways to do what we do, and I pledge to you that we will continue on that mission for as long as I am here. With that said, I am also thankful for…

Fall Sports Championships – With the completion of our Football Championships last weekend, all our team sports championships have concluded. Girls Individual Tennis continues this week and then we will be finished with our Fall Sports Championships for 2021. I am thankful that we were able to conduct these championships, especially for our student-athletes in the sports of Girls Volleyball, Boys Water Polo, Football and Boys/Girls Cross-Country who did not have full regular seasons or the opportunity to compete for Section, Regional and State Championships in 2020. What a credit to them, their coaches, Athletic Directors and Principals who continued to work through all the obstacles that were in front of them in the effort to come roaring back from the disappointments of a year ago. I was able to attend championship events in each of these sports, as well as Girls Golf and Girls Team Tennis, and see first-hand the smiles, the sheer joy of competition, the exhilaration of victory, and yes, the sadness in defeat that were all on display. I took away from those experiences the high level of commitment and perseverance exhibited by our student-athletes which should serve as an inspiration on to us all and motivate us to do all we can to support them.

Appreciation – As I had hoped during the time when education-based athletics were shut down; once we were able to facilitate the return of high school athletics, we would see a heightened appreciation on for how special our programs are from those in attendance at our contests. I felt at the time of the shut-down there might be people who took for granted how special education-based athletics is because it had always been there. With it gone for a while, there is no doubt that we were missed, and I am thankful that our student-athletes are getting the chance to compete in front of people who truly have an increased appreciation on for the hard work and extra effort they put into each contest. I am thankful that what we had hoped for during darker times has become a reality when the lights came back on.

Winter Sports – I am thankful that our Winter Sports have begun on schedule and are progressing nicely through the beginning of their seasons. As with the Fall Sports listed above, there are student-athletes in Girls Water Polo and Boys/Girls Individual Westling who did not get full regular seasons or championship opportunities at the Sectional/Regional/State levels. We must do everything in our power to do the same for our Winter Sports student-athletes, as we did in the Fall, because we owe that to them. I know you join me in your resolve to see that happen as well.

As November leaves, and the end of 2021 nears, I am thankful we will finish this year much better than we started it back in January. Let that momentum keep building into 2022! As always, I am thankful to you for your help and support, it is truly appreciated.

All the best,

Rob Wigod

