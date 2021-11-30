header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 30
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’
| Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021

Rob WigodI am Thankful
Now that the Thanksgiving weekend has passed, I would like to reflect on what I am thankful for. Like you, it begins with family and friends who enrich our lives and remind us of what is most important to us.

On a personal note, I am thankful for the opportunity and platform I have as the Commissioner of Athletics for the CIF Southern Section, the important work I have the privilege to do in service to the young people we are so fortunate to serve and the incredibly dedicated staff who I have the honor to work with each and every day who partner with me on this journey toward perfection. I continue to believe that we are always looking forward, always seeking new and better ways to do what we do, and I pledge to you that we will continue on that mission for as long as I am here. With that said, I am also thankful for…

Fall Sports Championships – With the completion of our Football Championships last weekend, all our team sports championships have concluded. Girls Individual Tennis continues this week and then we will be finished with our Fall Sports Championships for 2021. I am thankful that we were able to conduct these championships, especially for our student-athletes in the sports of Girls Volleyball, Boys Water Polo, Football and Boys/Girls Cross-Country who did not have full regular seasons or the opportunity to compete for Section, Regional and State Championships in 2020. What a credit to them, their coaches, Athletic Directors and Principals who continued to work through all the obstacles that were in front of them in the effort to come roaring back from the disappointments of a year ago. I was able to attend championship events in each of these sports, as well as Girls Golf and Girls Team Tennis, and see first-hand the smiles, the sheer joy of competition, the exhilaration of victory, and yes, the sadness in defeat that were all on display. I took away from those experiences the high level of commitment and perseverance exhibited by our student-athletes which should serve as an inspiration on to us all and motivate us to do all we can to support them.

Appreciation – As I had hoped during the time when education-based athletics were shut down; once we were able to facilitate the return of high school athletics, we would see a heightened appreciation on for how special our programs are from those in attendance at our contests. I felt at the time of the shut-down there might be people who took for granted how special education-based athletics is because it had always been there. With it gone for a while, there is no doubt that we were missed, and I am thankful that our student-athletes are getting the chance to compete in front of people who truly have an increased appreciation on for the hard work and extra effort they put into each contest. I am thankful that what we had hoped for during darker times has become a reality when the lights came back on.

Winter Sports – I am thankful that our Winter Sports have begun on schedule and are progressing nicely through the beginning of their seasons. As with the Fall Sports listed above, there are student-athletes in Girls Water Polo and Boys/Girls Individual Westling who did not get full regular seasons or championship opportunities at the Sectional/Regional/State levels. We must do everything in our power to do the same for our Winter Sports student-athletes, as we did in the Fall, because we owe that to them. I know you join me in your resolve to see that happen as well.

As November leaves, and the end of 2021 nears, I am thankful we will finish this year much better than we started it back in January. Let that momentum keep building into 2022! As always, I am thankful to you for your help and support, it is truly appreciated.

All the best,

Rob Wigod
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’

Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Now that the Thanksgiving weekend has passed, I would like to reflect on what I am thankful for.
FULL STORY...

Danielle Salcedo First CCCAA Individual State Champ in COC Women’s XC History

Danielle Salcedo First CCCAA Individual State Champ in COC Women’s XC History
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo ran down history on Saturday, clocking a program-record time of 17.54.9 on the 5K course at Woodward Park to become the first California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women’s Cross Country Individual State Champion in school history.
FULL STORY...

SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule

SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Special Needs Athletes and Peers (SNAP) Sports skate has announced its Thanksgiving week ice schedule.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Begin Postseason Saturday at No. 5 San Diego Mesa

Lady Cougars Begin Postseason Saturday at No. 5 San Diego Mesa
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
College of the Canyons, ranked No. 12, will begin the postseason on the road vs. No. 5 San Diego Mesa College Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m., in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals, as the Cougars look to extend on the success of winning the program's 12th conference title.
FULL STORY...

Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships

Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, hosted a ‘College Signing Day’ Wednesday for seven elite athletes who have secured full-ride scholarships to top ranked colleges across the nation.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
EVERFI Awards Hart District National Empowered Seal
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been awarded the National Empowered Seal for its commitment to whole-child education by EVERFI.
EVERFI Awards Hart District National Empowered Seal
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’
Now that the Thanksgiving weekend has passed, I would like to reflect on what I am thankful for.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita is holding virtual meeting regarding the Santa Clarita Arts/Culture and Veterans Center Needs Assessment on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Dec. 5
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
SCV Water’s Upcoming Gardening Class to Highlight Trees, Shrubs
Looking for ways to add a little green into your landscape?
SCV Water’s Upcoming Gardening Class to Highlight Trees, Shrubs
Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Monday to investigate the disappearance of Heidi Planck, who was reported missing by her ex-husband on Oct. 20, 2021.
Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman
Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday
Circle of Hope is joining the national day of generosity, #GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1.
Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 39,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 10 new deaths and 794 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,063 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 39,000 Total Cases
Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes. 
Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays
Volunteers are needed to help make fresh garland and vintage-style decorations for the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in preparation for Holidays on the Homestead.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays
Friday COVID Roundup: County Releases Data from the Last 7 Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 29 new deaths and 2,073 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,955 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Releases Data from the Last 7 Days
City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Find something for everyone at the various events happening in Santa Clarita this holiday season including Six Flags Magic Mountain's magical winter experience, an international film festival and holiday shows.
City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its Regular Meeting Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum announced it will host the 10th annual Holidays on the Homestead celebration on Saturday, Dec, 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County's caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shared how to avoid foodborne illness, also known as food poisoning, with families celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced it will be on high alert due to the potential of very strong winds and fire weather conditions that will impact much of our County through Friday morning.
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet, donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans and additional non-perishables for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: