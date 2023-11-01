Message from City Manager | Dedicated to Our Veterans

In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.

It is a day when we pause to honor our local military community, acknowledging their sacrifices and unwavering commitment to our country.

Our Veterans Historical Plaza stands as a tribute to both recognized and anonymous soldiers who faithfully served our Nation. It is also the site of our annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Each November 11 at 11:00 a.m., we invite the community to join the City Council for a special event dedicated to honoring our local veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families.

This ceremony, held in collaboration with local veterans’ associations, encompasses patriotic musical performances, insightful speakers and the ceremonial flag exchange conducted by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355. It is a meaningful expression of appreciation for our local veterans.

During your visit to the Veterans Historical Plaza, take a moment to pay your respects at the Fallen Warriors Monument. The monument is made of solid granite and is laser etched with the emblem of each branch of the military, the City logo and the names of all known Santa Clarita veterans killed in action, listed by war. The back side features a collage of images of each of the wars represented on the front of the monument.

The Plaza is also home to a statue made in honor of William J. Johnston, also known as Willie the Drummer Boy. William was the youngest American to receive the Medal of Honor on September 16, 1863. You can also find bronze story stations throughout the Plaza portraying our Nation’s military engagements.

This Veterans Day, take a moment to thank our local veterans for their sacrifices and service by finding find the time to visit the Veterans Historical Plaza to better understand the history and significance of our Nation’s military conflicts.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

