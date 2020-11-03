Message from City Manager Ken Striplin

Veterans Day 2020 – An Online Celebration of Heroes

In his monthly message, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin highlights this year’s Veterans Day celebration, which will take on a virtual format.

As restrictions remain in place for gatherings and events in Los Angeles County, one of Santa Clarita’s most important traditions will take place on an online format in 2020. The annual Veterans Day ceremony, which is typically held in Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall, will instead feature a pre-recorded program that will be available to view on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page, as well as on SCVTV (Spectrum Channel 20 or AT&T Channel 99).

This event will air on Veterans Day – Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11:00 a.m., as the City and community veterans groups honor our local veterans and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The pre-recorded broadcast will also include footage of a Coast Guard flyover, as well as a moment of silence for veterans who have passed away and service members killed in action. The Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355, will complete a changing of the flags, while a number of speakers and patriotic performances will also be included in the program.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks the Veterans Day planning team, including the nearly two-dozen veterans organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley, that put the event on each year. We look forward to resuming our in-person recognition in 2021. For more information about this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony, please contact the City at (661) 250-3787.

Remember to honor your active duty military hero with a Hometown Hero banner. These patriotic tributes are hung from street poles throughout the City three times a year. Learn more at santa-clarita.com/Heroes. I wish you all the best and hope your Veterans Day is filled with peace, joy and gratitude.

Ken Striplin is the Santa Clarita City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.