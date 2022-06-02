header image

June 2
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
| Thursday, Jun 2, 2022

Ken StriplinOne of the things that always makes me proud is being able to deliver an on-time, balanced and fiscally conservative budget to the City Council every year. This has been a commitment of our organization since day one of Cityhood, and it has paid off. Being fiscally sound is essential to creating a better, stronger and thriving City for current and future residents.

June 30 marks the end of our fiscal year (FY), and July 1 marks when the new FY 2022/23 budget goes into effect. The massive work effort that is the annual budget is comprised of a variety of funding sources and funds everything from our public safety contract, capital improvement projects, special events and street repairs to transit services, our Santa Clarita Public Library, sidewalk repairs and community services.

City BudgetSanta Clarita has always followed a conservative approach to budgeting. This way, we are able to control and deliver on our goals and be prepared for things out of our control, creating a path for stability and success. This is one reason we have a 100 percent track record for a balanced and on-time budget with an impressive 20 percent reserve fund. The City also maintains a AAA credit rating from Standard and Poors.

Last year the city of Santa Clarita was ranked in the top seven percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor. The findings compare the fiscal health of over 420 cities based on 10 financial indicators, and Santa Clarita received a low-risk designation. You can find out more about the City’s budget, view past and present budgets and take a deep dive into the numbers by visiting our website at santa-clarita.com/budget.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now total 77,366
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454  new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now total 77,366
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person
LA County Library’s Annual Summer Discovery Program Returns
LA County Library celebrates reading, learning, and exploration for library customers of all ages with its annual Summer Discovery Program, which begins June 1, and continues through August 14.  
LA County Library’s Annual Summer Discovery Program Returns
June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons. 
June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons
COC Graduate Learns to Put Herself First
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
COC Graduate Learns to Put Herself First
DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2022
There is nothing like the peace and well-being that comes from spending time in nature.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2022
L.A. Public Social Services to Receive Five Awards for Services During Pandemic
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services  projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
L.A. Public Social Services to Receive Five Awards for Services During Pandemic
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
June 2: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Conscious Outlaws, Cosmic Ocean
Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock ‘n’ Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.
June 2: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Conscious Outlaws, Cosmic Ocean
Charmaine Jefferson Elected New CalArts Board Chair
The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees.
Charmaine Jefferson Elected New CalArts Board Chair
June 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, June 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
June 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer
SRD Straightening Reins Offering Summer Youth Programs
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
SRD Straightening Reins Offering Summer Youth Programs
June 5: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘The Roaring ’20s’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will present "The Roaring '20s" on June 5 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
June 5: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘The Roaring ’20s’
COC Hosting First Full Graduation Ceremony Since 2019
For the first time since 2019, College of the Canyons will host a full traditional commencement ceremony in the Honor Grove.
COC Hosting First Full Graduation Ceremony Since 2019
Filming in SCV Includes 10 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 30 - Sunday, June 5.
Filming in SCV Includes 10 Productions
CSUN Grads from 2019-2021 Finally Have Their Moment
“Graduates, welcome home!”William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, greeted thousands of Matadors with this warm welcome in front of the University Library on Friday, May 20.
CSUN Grads from 2019-2021 Finally Have Their Moment
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Countywide Transmission Rates Remain High
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths, 2,151 new cases countywide, with 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Countywide Transmission Rates Remain High
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
June 4: Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival
The Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival will be held Saturday, June 4 starting at 8 a.m. at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Lower Lake, in Castaic.
June 4: Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival
Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual Speech Competition Winners
The Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual High School Speech Competition was hosted at the West Ranch High School Auditorium on Thursday, April 28.
Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual Speech Competition Winners
June 16-18: Hollywood Fringe Festival Show Features CalArts Students
This year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple shows created and performed by California Institute of the Arts students. Running from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26 in numerous venues throughout Los Angeles, the festival has a long history of being a space for CalArtians to perform their original works.
June 16-18: Hollywood Fringe Festival Show Features CalArts Students
