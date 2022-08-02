Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires

Unfortunately, our beautiful city is no stranger to the threat of wildfires. We’ve had several devastating blazes that have destroyed homes and property. This summer, we are facing an additional threat, as Southern California and much of the Western United States remains in a severe drought. This means the golden brush that coats our hillsides is drier and more flammable than ever.

Make sure you and your family are prepared for possible wildfires by knowing what to do in the event of a brush fire. The first crucial step in preparedness is making sure you are notified in the event of an emergency. You can sign up for the city’s emergency messaging by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

Also, make sure you are following the city and our public safety partners on social media. The feeds are regularly updated with the information you will need to know during emergency situations.

It is important to prepare yourself and your family in case of an emergency. Talk to your kids about evacuation routes and have an easily accessible emergency supply kit. This kit should be stocked with essential medications, photo IDs, important paperwork and personal computer backups. Don’t forget about your four-legged family members. Ensure pet supplies are a part of your family’s emergency kit and if you need to evacuate, load your pets as soon as possible.

If you do get the call to evacuate, you and your family need to leave as quickly as possible. This will keep you and your family safe and also keep roads clear for first responders who need to get into the area to protect homes and property.

You can learn more fire safety tips by visiting the city’s emergency preparedness website. By being prepared, we can help protect our family and our community.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

