Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires

August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
The California Film Commission has issued a production alert regarding filming fee increases in California State Parks effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Unfortunately, our beautiful city is no stranger to the threat of wildfires.
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
The city of Santa Clarita presents ‘National Disc Golf Day’ Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. - noon at Central Park.
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana.
The latest issue of The Pool, the California Institute of the Arts alumnx/alumni magazine, is now online.
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Dear Community Members, Wow its August. That is crazy!
Volunteer registration is now open for the 27th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
College of the Canyons is one of five community colleges from across the nation partnering in a $7.5 million National Science Foundation grant that was awarded to Madison Area Technical College.
Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and plan to spend your summer nights at Central Park.
Los Angeles County vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three new deaths and 359 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 41 deaths and 13,373 new cases countywide.
In an effort to help Los Angeles County pet owners during these difficult economic times, the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period.
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
