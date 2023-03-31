Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023
Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
|
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
|
March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.
|
Get ready "fore" some Topgolf Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle.
|
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau are asking for the public's help identifying theft suspects.
|
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, we are looking to employ our local L.A. County Youth with an excellent entry level job that pays more than minimum wage ($16.04) and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park, including Val Verde Park.
|
Since the passing of the proposal to add Girls Flag Football as a CIF-approved sport, there has been a flurry of activity taking place.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced that the last day of operations for the COVID-19 PCR testing centers will be Friday, March 31.
|
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
|
Political activist and renowned scholar Dr. Angela Davis will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.
|
Deborah Anderson, Los Angeles County Library’s assistant director of Education and Engagement, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children.
|
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths data beginning April 6.
|
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
|
The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.
|
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent
|
Castaic Union School District is now accepting applications for our Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
|
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R-Santa Clarita) legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits unanimously cleared the Senate Education Committee.
|
Children's Bureau is one of the largest private, non-profit adoption agencies in California and one of the few that is nationally accredited by the Child Welfare League of America.
|
With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.
|
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
|
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features our community has to offer.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.
|
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
|
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.