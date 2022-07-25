header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
| Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Christina Ghaly, M.D.

Christina R. Ghaly, M.D. is the director for the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.

I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation. It is important to engage in activities that help us improve our overall health and mental health. This is particularly important as we are experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases. As with previous surges, we are learning and adapting. The vaccines appear to be effective at reducing the risk of severe symptoms for most patients, but the pandemic is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant to keep our staff, patients and community members safe.

The commitment to take consistent safety precautions was here long before COVID-19 and is something we will continue to work towards regardless of how this pandemic evolves. We have made great strides in recent years in important areas like infection control and are committed to continuously evaluating our protocols and procedures to improve patient safety outcomes. Accordingly, this summer we are launching our “Minute for Medicine” series. These are 1-2 minute videos on a variety of patient safety best practices that will be delivered to your inbox via the Workforce Weekly newsletter. Part of ensuring the safety of our patients is making sure that small, simple, and easy-to-implement practices are prioritized, and this video series will serve as a helpful reminder to us all.

The “Minute for Medicine” videos will focus on key patient safety topics, such as the value of checklists and the importance of fostering a Just Culture  (link is only available to staff) that promotes shared accountability. Please look for these beginning next month in our Workforce Weekly and I encourage you to take a few minutes of your work week to revisit these basic yet fundamental building blocks that can help us prevent errors and deliver the best care possible to our patients. I will be talking more about this at the next Town Hall. In the meantime, you can submit questions on delivering patient safety through my Director’s Beat page on SharePoint (link is only available to staff).

This month the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline is being made available to the community to enable people experiencing suicidality or a mental health crisis to connect with a trained mental health professional via phone or text or chat online. Significantly, if a local crisis center is unable to respond in a timely fashion, the call will be routed to a backup call center. This will reduce the likelihood that a call will be put on hold or left unanswered. It is another essential resource to help our most vulnerable community members obtain the support they need.

We are also fast approaching the next phase of our implementation of the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Antiracism (EDIA) initiative (link is only available to DHS staff). Look out for events at your facility related to this important endeavor.

Thank you for all you do.

Dr. Christina Ghaly

Dr. Christina Ghaly is the director for the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
Monday, Jul 25, 2022
I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation.
READ MORE...

Katheryn Barger | Hope is Here

Katheryn Barger | Hope is Here
Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Help and hope are available anytime, anywhere. With the launch of the new nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, anyone can call or text 9-8-8 and get immediately connected to help 24 hours a day.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | How Old is Your Pet, Really?

Marcia Mayeda | How Old is Your Pet, Really?
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Some dogs and cats have lived remarkably long lives.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!

Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors

Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita has long been admired for the enviable quality of life our residents enjoy.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN
Enjoy your time at the theatre and take in a pair of unique shows taking place Aug. 5 and 6 only at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN
CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita is organizing a new project called “Get Real: Adulting 101” that aims to show teens how much money it takes to live on a monthly basis.
JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation.
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 12, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to better assist its incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students.
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate 55 years on Sunday, Sept. 11, with Andy Allemao delivering calls for SSD squares and Cindy Mower will cue rounds for the afternoon.
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CN) — Taking shots at Texas and the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of also protecting Californians, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several gun safety bills into law Friday.
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
Monday COVID Roundup: 388 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 484
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 33 new deaths and 15,319 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 388 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: 388 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 484
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022 by Best Friends Animal Society as ranking 10th out of 100 shelters nationally for improving its lifesaving of animals.
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Friday COVID Update: County Sees 8,091 New Cases, 241 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 8,091 new cases countywide and 241 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Update: County Sees 8,091 New Cases, 241 in SCV
Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board
The Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lori Gambero and Jenny Plugge as new assistant principals.
Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board
July 23: Outlets at Tejon to Host Summer Concert ‘Foster Campbell and Friends’
The Outlets at Tejon will continue the summer concert series by featuring the west coast’s favorite hi-octane rhythm and blues band, “Foster Campbell and Friends” July 23, from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Outlets at Tejon, behind the Polo Ralph Laruen.
July 23: Outlets at Tejon to Host Summer Concert ‘Foster Campbell and Friends’
Katheryn Barger | Hope is Here
Help and hope are available anytime, anywhere. With the launch of the new nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, anyone can call or text 9-8-8 and get immediately connected to help 24 hours a day.
Katheryn Barger | Hope is Here
Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring
The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI ring at a special ceremony in Los Angeles with players, coaches and staff on Thursday, July 21.
Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring
COC Awarded $300,000 Grant for Network Technology and Improvement
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $300,000 Perkins Reserve Innovation grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to fund a network technology innovation and improvement project.
COC Awarded $300,000 Grant for Network Technology and Improvement
Call for Artists for Golden Valley Sheriff’s Station Art Installation
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork to be permanently located at the Golden Valley Sheriff Station.
Call for Artists for Golden Valley Sheriff’s Station Art Installation
Metrolink Will Refurbish 50 Passenger Cars by Early 2024
A refurbished Metrolink passenger train car is now in service, featuring new and improved passenger amenities designed for a more enjoyable, productive and safe ride.
Metrolink Will Refurbish 50 Passenger Cars by Early 2024
Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will host a Beach Ball dance on Aug. 7, with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman.
Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance
July 28: Free International Film Screening ‘T is for Taj Mahal’
A free international film screening and discussion with "T is for Taj Mahal" filmmaker Kireet Khurana will be held The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
July 28: Free International Film Screening ‘T is for Taj Mahal’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: