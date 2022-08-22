Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Dear Friends,

I am deeply concerned with the state of our juvenile justice system in Los Angeles County. There have been four different cases of violence in our juvenile halls in the past month, which have impacted both youth and staff members. I believe high staff vacancies are directly contributing to this issue as the Probation Department’s juvenile halls are operating with a 46 percent deficit of staff members and 59 percent of staff members on leave.

The Board of Supervisors has envisioned a strong path forward for our juvenile justice system that emphasizes mental health care, rehabilitation, and education to propel youth on a brighter path into the future. But, those goals cannot come to fruition if we don’t have the staff to support our youth.

It’s time for meaningful change. This week, I sent a letter to the Chief Probation Officer tasking him with identifying strategies, actionable steps, and a timeline to address staff shortages. His plan is due back today and I look forward to seeing a thoughtful path forward. The lives of our youth, and the future of our Probation Department, depend on it.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...