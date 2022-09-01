header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
| Thursday, Sep 1, 2022

Alexander HafiziDear Community Members,

Happy September. Our August events were epic. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Nicole Feast-Williams of Bridge to Home. Bridge to Home helps individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley move from homelessness to housing.

To learn more go to https://btohome.org/.

We changed our Coffee in the Park to Donuts in the Park. This event was designed for the people that can’t make a weekday event like our chat & chills but still want to mix and mingle with us. Donuts in the Park is a family friendly event with free donuts and great connections. Bring your dogs too.  So on Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., join us at Donuts in the Park at Plum Canyon Park.

In August, we had a Launch Party for our the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation. Currently, JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) your donation is not tax-deductible. However, we at JCI Santa Clarita are here for our community so we have decided to create the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation. The JCI Santa Clarita Foundation is a 501(c)(3). A 501(c)(3) is tax-deductible. We are excited to launch this new foundation to help support JCI Santa Clarita’s fundraisers like SCV 40 Under Forty, Santa’s Helpers and any other projects in the future.

For more information go to www.jcisantaclarita.com/foundation.

We had a training in August with Michelle Lambarena. She trained us on the do’s and don’t when it comes to mental well-being. This was such an interesting training. The resources we all got were amazing. Don’t miss out on all the fun events we have planned for September. We also have a volunteer opportunity available. And nominations for SCV 40 Under Forty are open now so nominate someone today!

About JCI Santa Clarita

Our Santa Clarita chapter is is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI Santa Clarita is dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. We believe that to improve the world around us – we must also work to improve our selves.  Jaycees, as individual and collective members are known, come from all walks of life. Jaycees are students, professionals, philanthropists, enthusiasts, hobbyists, and friends, but best of all, we are a community within our selves, working to not only impact our world, but help grow as individuals. Jaycees take ownership of our communities by identifying problems and creating targeted solutions to create an impact. Some examples are the following projects and events: Santa’s Helpers & SCV 40 under Forty. We help other Jaycees develop professionally and as individuals through trainings, lectures, and real life opportunities.

We love to have fun! From our monthly socials to our signature events to our training sessions. Join us!

2022 president of JCI Santa Clarita,

Alexander Hafizi

 

Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Events

 

September Chat N Chill
Come and join the Jaycees for our final Chat N Chill of the year on Thursday, Sept. 1, at StoneFire Grill, starting at 6 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Syian Wignal, SR, who will be speaking about Real Way Foundation.
Afterwards, stay to chat and chill with members of JCI Santa Clarita who will share details on our latest and upcoming projects and events as well as upcoming volunteer and leadership training opportunities.
Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.
at Stonefire Grill.
Donuts in the Park
Join JCI Santa Clarita for Donuts in the Park formerly known as Coffee in the Park happening Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. This is a kid friendly event with donuts and great connections. Bring the kids/dogs and relax at the park with us. You are welcome to bring your own beverages or what not. This is a great opportunity to meet and make deep and meaningful connections.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks, snacks, and games. Some food and beverages will be available on-site during the event.
Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.
at Plum Canyon Park
JCI Santa Clarita Get Real Adulting 101
This project will be a simulation for high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley. The simulation will provide participants with an identity that includes a career and salary. Participants will visit booths that offer essential and non-essential goods and will learn to live within their means. Booths will be hosted by Santa Clarita businesses. The goal will be to end the simulation with a positive bank account
Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
at Santa Clarita Sports Complex (The Centre)
20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Carlos’ Cabana Pool Potluck Party
Our social is going Friday, Sept. 16, a good old fashion pool party. Bring your favorite drink or dish. This event is for JCI Members and friends. So if you aren’t in JCI call one of your friends that is a member and join us.
Friday, Sept. 16.
More information coming.

 
Meet the Candidates with JCI Santa Clarita
Where we hope to inform our members and some other members of the community about The duties and responsibility of the William S Hart school board.As well as give them an opportunity to meet the candidates who are running to fill the three seats this November. We hope you will be able to make it.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
More information coming.
SCV 40 Under Forty 2022 Nominations Are Now Open
WE NEED YOUR HELP!! NOMINATE SOMEONE TODAY!!
In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.
Yet Santa Clarita is also facing a crossroads. As one generation gets ready to pass the baton, we wonder: Who will lead the next generation into success? Where are the young people who will fill the shoes of today’s great leaders?
JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Magazine, is proud to host the annual SCV 40 Under Forty Awards for this very reason. Many of our young people are making an incredible difference in this community through work, volunteerism and leadership. By nominating the leaders of the next generation, we are doing our part to ensure Santa Clarita remains a beautiful, safe and special place to live for generations to come.
Nominations close on Sept. 9, and we hope everyone does his or her part to acknowledge and support the young people who are out there making a difference already. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in the Santa Clarita Valley, and they must fall between ages 21 and 39 as of Nov. 17, 2022. To nominate, visit scv40underforty.com/nominate.
After nominations close on Sept. 9, we invite all the nominees to celebrate their accomplishments at our annual Nominee Mixer, held on Oct.18 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m at Salt Creek Grille. We ask that guests bring a $10 or higher gift card as their admission, since we are already gearing up for our Santa’s Helpers event! Appetizers will be served, and former Jaycees will be at the event.
Please also mark your calendars for this year’s SCV 40 Under Forty Awards Gala on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. All 2022 Honorees will be given a complimentary ticket!
Speaking of great young leaders, we would like to congratulate this year’s co-chairs, Taj Jackson and Arnold Bryant, for making this year another success!
To nominate, please visit scv40underforty.com/nominate. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carlos Orozco at mr_orozco@live.com or go to www.scvunderforty.com. For any other questions please contact Taj Jackson and Arnold Bryant at scv40under40@gmail.com.
